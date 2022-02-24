Three Pelicans listed as out for Friday game at Phoenix

Larry Nance Jr. spoke to New Orleans media members for the first time Thursday, expressing his excitement about coming to the Crescent City, but he’ll need to remain patient before he can get back on the practice or game floor. “Hopefully a few more weeks,” Nance said, when asked about when he might be ready to put on a Pelicans uniform for the first time.

On a New Orleans injury report that remained unchanged from prior to the NBA All-Star break, Nance (right knee arthroscopy) joined Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) as listed as out for Friday’s game in Phoenix.

On the Phoenix side, point guard Chris Paul played briefly in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, but has been ruled out for an extended period due to a thumb fracture. Frank Kaminsky (knee), Cameron Payne (wrist) and Dario Saric (knee) were also listed as out on the team’s Wednesday injury report, ahead of a Thursday game at Oklahoma City.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (23-36, 12TH IN WEST)

Feb. 17 loss vs. Dallas

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

PHOENIX (48-10, 1ST IN WEST)

Feb. 16 win vs. Houston

Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Note: Phoenix plays Thursday at Oklahoma City in the first game of a back-to-back for the Suns.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 2: at Phoenix 112, New Orleans 100

Jan. 4: Phoenix 123, at New Orleans 110

Feb. 25: at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

March 15: at New Orleans, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

ALL-TIME SERIES

Phoenix 35-31 (Suns won last 3)