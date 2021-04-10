Three Pelicans, including Lonzo Ball, out for Sunday’s game at Cleveland

On Friday vs. Philadelphia, New Orleans benefited from the return to the court of forward Brandon Ingram and rookie guard Kira Lewis Jr., as the Pelicans prevailed 101-94 and pulled within one game of No. 10 Golden State in the Western Conference standings. For New Orleans to gain more ground Sunday, it will have to do so without its starting point guard. Lonzo Ball (left hip flexor soreness) was listed as out on Saturday afternoon’s official injury update. Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain) remain out for New Orleans.

Ahead of its Saturday home game vs. Toronto, Cleveland’s official injury update listed three players as out, including Jarrett Allen (concussion), Larry Nance Jr. (illness) and Dylan Windler (left knee soreness).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (23-29, 11TH IN WEST)

Friday win vs. Philadelphia

Eric Bledsoe, Naji Marshall, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

CLEVELAND (19-32, 12TH IN EAST)

Thursday win at Oklahoma City

Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Kevin Love

Note: The Cavaliers host Toronto on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., the first game of a weekend back-to-back for Cleveland.

SEASON SERIES

SECOND HALF

March 12: at New Orleans 116, Cleveland 82

April 11: at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 23-17 (Pelicans won last 5)