Three New Orleans rotation players questionable for Phoenix game

Injuries have forced Willie Green to shuffle his lineups and rotation from what New Orleans planned early in 2021-22. It’s possible that will be the case to an even greater degree Tuesday.

On Monday evening’s injury update, Pelicans starters Devonte’ Graham (left adductor tightness) and Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion), as well as reserve Garrett Temple (left ankle sprain) were all listed as questionable for the road-trip opener at Phoenix (Tuesday, 9 p.m. Central, TNT, 100.3 FM).

Daulton Hommes (right fibular stress fracture) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) are listed as out.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (1-6)

Saturday loss vs. New York

Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

PHOENIX (2-3)

Saturday win vs. Cleveland

Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 2: at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Jan. 4: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Feb. 25: at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

March 15: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Phoenix 33-31 (Suns won last 1)