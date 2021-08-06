Teresa Weatherspoon and Swin Cash on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - August 6, 2021
Pelicans Assistant Coach Teresa Weatherspoon and VP of Basketball Operations Swin Cash join Daniel Sallerson to share their Olympic stories.
Willie Green one-on-one interview with Antonio Daniels
Bally Sports New Orleans TV analyst Antonio Daniels sits down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with the new Pelicans head coach, Willie Green.
| 13:25
Pelicans Draft 2021: Welcome to the Squad
In the 2021 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans welcomed Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy III to the squad. Get excited for what the future holds!
| 00:32
First Pelicans Interview: Trey Murphy III shares his NBA Draft experience
New Orleans Pelicans draft selection and Memphis guard Trey Murphy III shares his 2021 NBA Draft experience and discusses the skills he will bring to New Orleans.
| 10:10
First Pelicans Interview: Herbert Jones shares his NBA Draft experience
New Orleans Pelicans draft selection and Alabama forward Herbert Jones shares his 2021 NBA Draft experience and discusses the skills he will bring to New Orleans.
| 06:35
Trajan Langdon recaps the Pelicans draft picks | NBA Draft 2021
New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon discusses the team's selections in the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29, 2021.
| 12:00
Behind the scenes at Pelicans head coach Willie Green's first press conference
Go behind the scenes at New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green's introductory press conference as excitement builds for the Pelicans' 2021-22 NBA season.
| 02:34
Pelicans, Hennessy Black Owned Business Spotlight: NOLA Organic Spa
The Pelicans and Hennessy teamed up to spotlight black owned businesses and their vital contributions to the city of New Orleans. In our latest episode, we highlight NOLA Organic Spa.
| 02:29
New Orleans Pelicans 2021 NBA Draft Preview
Five minute preview of what the New Orleans Pelicans 2021 NBA Draft could look like.
| 05:29
Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green Introductory Press Conference
New Orleans Pelicans executives & staff welcome new head coach Willie Green and his family to New Orleans as he speaks to the media at his introductory press conference.
| 37:48
Pelicans celebrate Cajun Wheelers youth basketball team with a special gift
The New Orleans Pelicans teamed up with the National Wheelchair Basketball Association, Smoothie King, and the Challenged Athletes Foundation to surprise some young talented athletes.
| 02:22
Students build their own basketball courts at Scoring with STEM
The New Orleans Pelicans partnered with Chevron, STEM NOLA, & Fresh Start for the "Scoring with Stem" program where students were able to build their own basketball courts.
| 01:55
Pelicans, Hennessy Black Owned Business Spotlight: Burnell's Lower 9th Ward Market
The Pelicans and Hennessy teamed up to spotlight black owned businesses and their vital contributions to the city of New Orleans. In our latest episode, we highlight the Burnell's Lower 9th Ward Market.
| 03:48
NBA Draft Combine 2021: Duke Jalen Johnson 6-24-21
Duke forward Jalen Johnson talks with the media following NBA Combine workouts about his excitement for the NBA Draft and what skills he could offer various NBA teams.
| 11:41
NBA Draft Combine 2021: Connecticut James Bouknight 6-24-21
Connecticut guard James Bouknight talks with the media following NBA Combine workouts about his excitement for the NBA Draft and what skills he could offer various NBA teams.
| 09:32
NBA Draft Combine 2021: Florida State Scottie Barnes 6-24-21
Florida State's Scottie Barnes talks with the media following NBA Combine workouts about his excitement for the NBA Draft and what skills he could offer various NBA teams.
| 13:47
NBA Draft Combine 2021: Gonzaga Corey Kispert 6-24-21
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert talks with the media following NBA Combine workouts about his excitement for the NBA Draft and what skills he could offer various NBA teams.
| 09:26
Pelicans, Hennessy Black Owned Business Spotlight: New Orleans African American Museum
The Pelicans and Hennessy teamed up to spotlight black owned businesses and their vital contributions to the city of New Orleans. In our latest episode, we highlight the New Orleans African American Museum.
| 03:41
David Griffin on mutual parting with Stan Van Gundy
New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin talked to the media about mutually parting ways with head coach Stan Van Gundy.
| 20:26
Teresa Weatherspoon & Kira Lewis Jr. talk unique, pre-NBA connection
New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon and guard Kira Lewis Jr. talk about their unique connection from Kira's childhood.
| 03:36
Highlights: James Johnson Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:09
Highlights: Naji Marshall Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:23
Highlights: Kira Lewis Jr. Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:31
Highlights: Willy Hernangomez Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:07
Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:29
Highlights: Jaxson Hayes Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:22
Highlights: Josh Hart Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:09
Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam 2021: Chapter 5
Check out some of the best highlights at the rim from the NBA 2020-21 season with the Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam.
| 00:30
Highlights: Eric Bledsoe Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:18
Highlights: Steven Adams Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:25
Highlights: Top 10 Plays of Pelicans 2020-21 NBA Season
Check out highlights of the top 10 plays from the New Orleans Pelicans' 2020-21 NBA season.
| 01:36
