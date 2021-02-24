Ten Pelicans games to watch in the second half of 2020-21

Normally when Pelicans.com previews the release of the team’s NBA schedule, the list of top games to watch leans heavily toward matchups vs. marquee opponents, or contests featured on national television. Of course, these are anything but normal times. For the first time in league history, the league decided to split the announcement of its regular season into two parts, unveiling the second half Wednesday afternoon. With New Orleans (13-17) trying to move up the Western Conference standings and into play-in (or playoff) position, a list of the top remaining games on the Pelicans’ schedule must emphasize the potential significance of the matchup, instead of just star power or national exposure.

Here are 10 games to watch during the second half of the slate, with a major focus on conference encounters. Some of them could determine whether or not the Pelicans are still playing basketball beyond their May 16 regular season finale vs. the Lakers in the Crescent City.

As is the case with every team, New Orleans must finish in the top 10 of the conference standings to qualify for the play-in round or the playoffs:

Tuesday, March 16 at Portland (TNT)

The first of nine national TV appearances for New Orleans in the second half also marks the first night of a two-game series at Moda Center. Portland has been the site of some major regular season struggles over the years for the Pelicans, but also their biggest postseason triumph of the previous decade.

Saturday, March 27 vs. Dallas

The Mavericks struggled out of the gate due to key lineup absences, but have heated up lately, inching ahead of the Pelicans in the West standings by two games. This is the only visit of 2020-21 to the Crescent City for All-Star guard Luka Doncic and the Mavs.

Sunday, April 4 at Houston

The Pelicans and Rockets split a pair of matchups in the Smoothie King Center in January/February, making this the game that will decide the season series between Southwest Division squads. Houston is 1.5 games behind New Orleans.

Monday, April 12 vs. Sacramento

As is the case for Pelicans-Rockets, the season series between the Pelicans and Kings is tied 1-1, with both teams prevailing on the other’s home floor. New Orleans will try to prevent Sacramento and point guard De’Aaron Fox from winning for a second time this season in the Smoothie King Center.

Tuesday, April 20 vs. Brooklyn (TNT)

The only Eastern Conference matchup on this list, but the lone visit this season from Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving – as well as a national audience – warranted it being included. The April 7 game for New Orleans in Brooklyn is also nationally televised (ESPN).

Saturday, April 24 vs. San Antonio

It feels like a long time ago, but the Pelicans edged the Spurs on the first Sunday of the regular season, when Eric Bledsoe blocked DeMar DeRozan’s three-point attempt just before the buzzer. The teams had a second game in Louisiana shortly thereafter postponed due to health and safety protocols, making this a makeup game.

Monday, April 26 vs. LA Clippers

The Clippers are not in the Pelicans’ proximity in the standings, but the importance of winning this game could come down to a daunting fact: Eight of the next New Orleans 10 games after facing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are on the road, at what could be a make-or-break juncture of the schedule.

Monday, May 3 vs. Golden State (ESPN)

There are probably several West teams keeping a close eye on the Warriors these days, because at 17-15, they currently hold the eighth spot in the standings. New Orleans and Golden State will face each other in a two-game series in the Smoothie King Center, with the second matchup coming 24 hours later on May 4.

Monday, May 10 at Memphis

New Orleans is just 1.5 games behind Memphis in the standings, having already clinched the season series with the Grizzlies by beating them twice. Could these two teams battle for a playoff berth at the end of a second consecutive regular season?

Friday, May 14 at Golden State

The end of a five-game road trip for New Orleans marks Game 71 of the 72-game regular season. The Pelicans will face the Warriors a total of three times over a seven-game span, before wrapping up the regular season May 16 vs. the Lakers in Louisiana. The NBA has left all game times for that Sunday as TBD, waiting to see which final-day matchups will be the most consequential.