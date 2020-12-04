Ten Pelicans games to watch in first half of 2020-21 season

There may be no better illustration of the unique nature of this upcoming NBA season than the way New Orleans begins its 72-game schedule: Traveling to Central Florida to play an opponent normally based in Canada, inside an arena that has primarily hosted professional hockey. Beyond that opener in an unfamiliar venue, New Orleans’ first-half slate features a few other unusual aspects, including a six-game homestand and a seven-game, two-week January road trip, the latter marked by two games in Los Angeles and two games in Salt Lake City.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding 2020-21, the league only unveiled the first half of each team’s regular season schedule Friday. For the Pelicans, that means they now know their itinerary for their first 37 games. There are plenty of intriguing dates on NOLA’s first-half schedule – including 19 national TV appearances – but here are 10 highlights:

Wednesday, Dec. 23 at Toronto (in Tampa)

The Pelicans and Raptors will become the first teams to play an NBA regular season game in the Tampa Bay area, known in the sports world for being home to the NFL’s Buccaneers, MLB’s Rays and NHL’s Lightning. The Lightning will share Amalie Arena with the Raptors, at least during the first half of Toronto’s season, due to Canada’s travel restrictions preventing the 2019 NBA champions from operating in Ontario.

Friday, Dec. 25 at Miami (ESPN)

The defending Eastern Conference champion Heat host the Pelicans on Christmas for the second time in five years. Tipping off at 11 a.m. Central, this interconference matchup is the first of five NBA games on the holiday. They may not be matched up much one-on-one, but Zion Williamson and Miami’s Bam Adebayo are two cutting-edge, athletic bigs in the contemporary NBA.

Friday, Jan. 8 vs. Charlotte (ESPN)

Now in his fourth NBA season, Lonzo Ball will meet up with younger brother LaMelo for the first time in the pros. LaMelo was the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s NBA draft, one spot later than Lonzo was chosen in ’17. New Orleans’ pair of starting forwards, Williamson and Brandon Ingram, are both natives of the Carolinas.

Friday, Jan. 15 at LA Lakers (ESPN)

Although the Lakers wound up sweeping the season series 4-0 over the Pelicans, last year’s head-to-head meetings were intense, with New Orleans players Ingram, Ball and Josh Hart facing their former Los Angeles squad as opponents for the first time. The clubs will only meet three times this season, with this being the lone matchup in Staples Center.

Friday, Jan. 29 vs. Milwaukee (ESPN)

A seven-year member of the Pelicans prior to a November trade, guard Jrue Holiday will receive a warm welcome in his return to the Crescent City, marking the only Bucks visit of the regular season. Meanwhile, Eric Bledsoe faces Milwaukee, the team he helped lead to the NBA’s best record each of the past two seasons.

Wednesday, Feb. 3 vs. Phoenix (ESPN)

Based on a perfect 8-0 run in the Orlando bubble and the key trade acquisition of point guard Chris Paul, the Suns figure to be in the thick of the Western Conference playoff chase, perhaps a team the Pelicans will need to compete with in the standings. Phoenix shooting guard Devin Booker piled up a season-best 44 points in the Big Easy last season during a Suns overtime victory.

Tuesday, Feb. 9 vs. Houston (TNT)

Behind James Harden, the Rockets have often been a thorn in the sides of the Pelicans, including winning three of their last four games in New Orleans. With Milwaukee last season, NBA All-Defensive guard Bledsoe used unconventional strategy and technique to force Harden to drive right, a key to a Bucks win at Toyota Center.

Tuesday, Feb. 16 at Memphis (TNT)

Williamson and Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant were picked 1-2 in the ’19 draft and emerged as the league’s two most impactful rookies last season. New Orleans seemed to be tracking down Memphis in the race for the West’s No. 8 seed before the regular season was shut down in mid-March, making the Grizzlies a potentially key team to scoreboard-watch for Pels fans this winter.

Sunday, Feb. 21 vs. Boston (ABC)

Several of the NBA’s most promising young players are on the floor when the Pelicans and Celtics meet in interconference competition twice a season. Boston has been one of the Eastern Conference’s premier teams, partly while relying heavily on three-year forward Jayson Tatum and four-year wing Jaylen Brown.

Thursday, March 4 vs. Miami (TNT)

The final day of the first half of the NBA’s regular season features a TNT doubleheader, with a nightcap between the Heat and Pelicans. Of New Orleans’ 30 games in ’20-21 against clubs from the East, the Pelicans will play 15 of those in the first half, but only five on the road. Expect an extended trip or two to the Northeast from mid-March through mid-May.