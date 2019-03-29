Temeka Johnson on the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: March 29, 2019

Posted: Mar 29, 2019

Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Caroline Gonzalez and Ashley Amoss as they sit down with WNBA Champion Temeka Johnson.

  • 4:01 - Temeka talks LSU and the NCAA men's basketball tournament
  • 6:49 - Temeka talks about her start in the WNBA and her drive to succeed
  • 11:14 - Temeka talks about the top moments of her career
  • 14:24 - Temeka reflects on her tenure at LSU
  • 16:12 - Temeka shares her passions off the basketball court and her upcoming youth camp

Tags
Pelicans, black and blue report, temeka johnson, podcast

Related Content

Pelicans

black and blue report

podcast

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter