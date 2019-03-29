Temeka Johnson on the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: March 29, 2019
Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Caroline Gonzalez and Ashley Amoss as they sit down with WNBA Champion Temeka Johnson.
- 4:01 - Temeka talks LSU and the NCAA men's basketball tournament
- 6:49 - Temeka talks about her start in the WNBA and her drive to succeed
- 11:14 - Temeka talks about the top moments of her career
- 14:24 - Temeka reflects on her tenure at LSU
- 16:12 - Temeka shares her passions off the basketball court and her upcoming youth camp
NEXT UP: