Temeka Johnson on the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: March 29, 2019

Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Caroline Gonzalez and Ashley Amoss as they sit down with WNBA Champion Temeka Johnson.



4:01 - Temeka talks LSU and the NCAA men's basketball tournament

6:49 - Temeka talks about her start in the WNBA and her drive to succeed

11:14 - Temeka talks about the top moments of her career

14:24 - Temeka reflects on her tenure at LSU

16:12 - Temeka shares her passions off the basketball court and her upcoming youth camp