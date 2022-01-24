Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

T-Bob Hebert on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 24, 2022

Posted: Jan 24, 2022

ESPN Baton Rouge's T-Bob Hebert joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss tonight's Star Wars Night at the Smoothie King Center as the Pelicans welcome in the Indiana Pacers.



Audio Link

Jonas Valanciunas on the longer break between games | Pelicans Shootaround 1-24-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks ahead of tonight's game against the Indiana Pacers.

All Videos

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Jonas Valanciunas on the longer break between games | Pelicans Shootaround 1-24-22
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas on the longer break between games | Pelicans Shootaround 1-24-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks ahead of tonight's game against the Indiana Pacers.
Jan 24, 2022  |  04:23
Herbert Jones on Jose Alvarado, execution vs. Knicks | Pelicans Practice Interview 1/22/22
Now Playing

Herbert Jones on Jose Alvarado, execution vs. Knicks | Pelicans Practice Interview 1/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones speaks with the media following the team's practice on January 22, 2022.
Jan 22, 2022  |  06:15
Devonte' Graham on Jose Alvarado's spark, offensive improvements | Pelicans Practice Interview 1/22/22
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham on Jose Alvarado's spark, offensive improvements | Pelicans Practice Interview 1/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks with the media following the team's practice on January 22, 2022.
Jan 22, 2022  |  05:12
Willie Green on Brandon Ingram, defense in win vs. Knicks | Pelicans Practice Interview 1/22/22
Now Playing

Willie Green on Brandon Ingram, defense in win vs. Knicks | Pelicans Practice Interview 1/22/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media following the team's practice on January 22, 2022.
Jan 22, 2022  |  04:12
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 102, Knicks 91
Now Playing

Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 102, Knicks 91

The Pelicans defeated the Knicks, 102-91. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Jonas Valanciunas added a team-high 18 points and ten rebounds in the vic
Jan 20, 2022  |  00:01
Jose Alvarado on big night in NY homecoming | Pelicans-Knicks Postgame
Now Playing

Jose Alvarado on big night in NY homecoming | Pelicans-Knicks Postgame

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  07:05
Josh Hart talks win, play of Jose Alvarado | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Now Playing

Josh Hart talks win, play of Jose Alvarado | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  08:30
Willie Green on win vs. New York | Pelicans-Knicks Postgame 1-20-22
Now Playing

Willie Green on win vs. New York | Pelicans-Knicks Postgame 1-20-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  07:10
Devonte' Graham Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-2022
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-2022

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham against the New York Knicks on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Jan 20, 2022  |  01:17
Josh Hart Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-2022
Now Playing

Josh Hart Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-2022

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart against the New York Knicks on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Jan 20, 2022  |  01:47
Brandon Ingram Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-2022
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-2022

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram against the New York Knicks on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Jan 20, 2022  |  01:58
Jonas Valanciunas Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-2022
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-2022

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas against the New York Knicks on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Jan 20, 2022  |  02:01
Jose Alvarado Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22
Now Playing

Jose Alvarado Highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado who came up big on both sides of the ball in a win against the New York Knicks on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Jan 20, 2022  |  02:17
Jose Alvarado with back-to-back clutch buckets | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Now Playing

Jose Alvarado with back-to-back clutch buckets | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado comes up big late in the game vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  00:23
Devonte' Graham step-back three beats the shotclock | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham step-back three beats the shotclock | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham continues his shot streak into the 4th quarter with an early triple vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  00:11
Devonte' Graham with 12 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham with 12 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham as he goes off in the 3rd quarter against the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  01:12
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22
Now Playing

Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the New York Knicks 3rd quarter highlights (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  01:55
Devonte' Graham scoops in the and-1 | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham scoops in the and-1 | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham drives and finishes through contact off the glass vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  00:25
Herb Jones to Josh Hart off the steal | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Now Playing

Herb Jones to Josh Hart off the steal | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with a nice pass to Josh Hart in transition for the dunk vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  00:14
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22
Now Playing

Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the New York Knicks 2nd quarter highlights (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  01:58
Brandon Ingram posterizes Julius Randle | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram posterizes Julius Randle | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the poster dunk off the spin move on Julius Randle and the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  00:22
Jose Alvarado steals the inbounds pass and goes the distance | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Now Playing

Jose Alvarado steals the inbounds pass and goes the distance | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alavardo steals the inbounds pass and take it the length of the court for two vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  00:17
Jonas Valanciunas back-to-back paint buckets | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas back-to-back paint buckets | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with a pair of buckets down low to the start the second quarter vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  00:27
Jaxson Hayes with three 1st quarter dunks | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes with three 1st quarter dunks | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was active above the rim early with a trio of dunks vs the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  00:24
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22
Now Playing

Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. New York Knicks 1-20-22

New Orleans Pelicans at the New York Knicks 1st quarter highlights (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  01:45
Herb Jones capitalizes on Knicks players running into each other | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights
Now Playing

Herb Jones capitalizes on Knicks players running into each other | Pelicans-Knicks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones gets the steal and dunk vs. the New York Knicks (1/20/2022).
Jan 20, 2022  |  00:18
Pelicans players on honoring MLK Jr.'s legacy | Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022
Now Playing

Pelicans players on honoring MLK Jr.'s legacy | Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022

New Orleans Pelicans players Devonte' Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, and Garrett Temple share their thoughts on playing on MLK Jr. Day and how we can honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy in our daily lives.
Jan 18, 2022  |  01:19
Willie Green on offensive struggles in second half | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame Interview 1/17/22
Now Playing

Willie Green on offensive struggles in second half | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame Interview 1/17/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Boston Celtics on January 17, 2022.
Jan 17, 2022  |  03:17
Brandon Ingram on loss in Boston, second half struggle | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame Interview 1/17/22
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram on loss in Boston, second half struggle | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame Interview 1/17/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Boston Celtics on January 17, 2022.
Jan 17, 2022  |  04:25
Jonas Valanciunas on 2H energy, bouncing back vs. NYK | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame Interview 1/17/22
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas on 2H energy, bouncing back vs. NYK | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame Interview 1/17/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Boston Celtics on January 17, 2022.
Jan 17, 2022  |  02:56

Related Content

Pelicans

podcast audio

new orleans pelicans podcast

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter