T-Bob Hebert & Blazers' Lamar Hurd on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 16, 2021
T-Bob Hebert joins Daniel Sallerson to recap the last two wins for the Pelicans. Blazers analyst Lamar Hurd joins the show to preview tonight's 9 p.m. match-up between the Trail Blazers and Pelicans.
Audio Link
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Portland
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Portland for back-to-back games against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, March 16 and Thursday March 18, 2021.
All Videos
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Portland
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Portland for back-to-back games against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, March 16 and Thursday March 18, 2021.
| 00:32
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Trip | Trail Blazers & Nuggets
Get HYPE for the Pelicans road trip as the squad faces the Portland Trail Blazers on March 16 and 18 and the Denver Nuggets on March 23.
| 00:30
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Jaxson Hayes 3-14-21
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).
| 05:20
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 3-14-21
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).
| 02:32
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 3-14-21
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).
| 02:43
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-14-21
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).
| 05:47
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 3-14-21
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).
| 09:57
Jaxson Hayes scores 17 points | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes scores 17 points in Sunday's win over the Clippers.
| 01:58
Lonzo Ball notches 20 points | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball scores 20 points in Sunday's win over the Clippers.
| 01:59
Brandon Ingram pours in 23 points | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 23 points in Sunday's win over the Clippers.
| 01:57
Zion Williamson totals 27 points | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scores 27 points in Sunday's win over the Clippers.
| 01:59
New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers highlights
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. LA Clippers, 03/14/2021
| 00:01
Josh Hart assist to Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart finds Zion Williamson in transition for the bucket.
| 00:10
Jaxson Hayes thunderous dunk | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes puts the defender on a poster with the one-handed dunk.
| 00:28
Zion Williamson alley-oop | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws down the alley-oop slam off the Eric Bledsoe assist.
| 00:12
Josh Hart triple | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart buries the wing three-pointer.
| 00:09
Jaxson Hayes put-back score | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes gathers the offensive rebound and scores the basket plus the foul.
| 00:25
Kira Lewis Jr. steal and score | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. creates the turnover and converts the layup on the offensive end.
| 00:08
Zion Williamson dunk | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson blows by the defender for the two-hand dunk in transition.
| 00:23
Brandon Ingram slam | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe finds the cutting Brandon Ingram for the two-hand slam.
| 00:08
Pelicans-Clippers Shootaround: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-14-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about his confidence and letting the game come to him following the team's shootaround on March 14, 2021.
| 05:40
Game Recap: Pelicans 135, Clippers 115
The Pelicans defeated the Clippers, 135-115. Zion Williamson led all scorers with 27 points (13-16 FG) and five assists for the Pelicans, while Lonzo Ball added 20 points, eight rebounds and five assi
| 00:01
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Slo-Mo Highlights 3-12-21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' dominant win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 38 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 00:51
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Steven Adams 3-12-21
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (3/12/21).
| 03:49
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 3-12-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 03/12/2021
| 00:02
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 3-12-21
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (3/12/21).
| 02:28
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Jaxson Hayes 3-12-21
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (3/12/21).
| 02:19
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 3-12-21
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (3/12/21).
| 07:59
Highlights: Zion Williamson with a quick 23 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 3-12-21
Zion Williamson (23 points) Highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 03/12/2021
| 01:59
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 28 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 3-12-21
Brandon Ingram (28 points) Highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 03/12/2021
| 00:01
NEXT UP: