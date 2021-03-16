New Orleans Pelicans Podcast Logo

T-Bob Hebert & Blazers' Lamar Hurd on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 16, 2021

Posted: Mar 16, 2021

T-Bob Hebert joins Daniel Sallerson to recap the last two wins for the Pelicans. Blazers analyst Lamar Hurd joins the show to preview tonight's 9 p.m. match-up between the Trail Blazers and Pelicans.



Audio Link

Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Portland

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Portland for back-to-back games against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, March 16 and Thursday March 18, 2021.

All Videos

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Portland
Now Playing

Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Portland

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Portland for back-to-back games against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, March 16 and Thursday March 18, 2021.
Mar 16, 2021  |  00:32
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Trip | Trail Blazers & Nuggets
Now Playing

SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Trip | Trail Blazers & Nuggets

Get HYPE for the Pelicans road trip as the squad faces the Portland Trail Blazers on March 16 and 18 and the Denver Nuggets on March 23.
Mar 16, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Jaxson Hayes 3-14-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Jaxson Hayes 3-14-21

Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).
Mar 15, 2021  |  05:20
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 3-14-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 3-14-21

Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).
Mar 15, 2021  |  02:32
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 3-14-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 3-14-21

Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).
Mar 15, 2021  |  02:43
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-14-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-14-21

Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).
Mar 15, 2021  |  05:47
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 3-14-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 3-14-21

Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).
Mar 14, 2021  |  09:57
Jaxson Hayes scores 17 points | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes scores 17 points | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes scores 17 points in Sunday's win over the Clippers.
Mar 14, 2021  |  01:58
Lonzo Ball notches 20 points | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Now Playing

Lonzo Ball notches 20 points | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball scores 20 points in Sunday's win over the Clippers.
Mar 14, 2021  |  01:59
Brandon Ingram pours in 23 points | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram pours in 23 points | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 23 points in Sunday's win over the Clippers.
Mar 14, 2021  |  01:57
Zion Williamson totals 27 points | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson totals 27 points | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scores 27 points in Sunday's win over the Clippers.
Mar 14, 2021  |  01:59
New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers highlights
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers highlights

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. LA Clippers, 03/14/2021
Mar 14, 2021  |  00:01
Josh Hart assist to Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Now Playing

Josh Hart assist to Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart finds Zion Williamson in transition for the bucket.
Mar 14, 2021  |  00:10
Jaxson Hayes thunderous dunk | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes thunderous dunk | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes puts the defender on a poster with the one-handed dunk.
Mar 14, 2021  |  00:28
Zion Williamson alley-oop | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson alley-oop | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws down the alley-oop slam off the Eric Bledsoe assist.
Mar 14, 2021  |  00:12
Josh Hart triple | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Now Playing

Josh Hart triple | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart buries the wing three-pointer.
Mar 14, 2021  |  00:09
Jaxson Hayes put-back score | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes put-back score | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes gathers the offensive rebound and scores the basket plus the foul.
Mar 14, 2021  |  00:25
Kira Lewis Jr. steal and score | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Now Playing

Kira Lewis Jr. steal and score | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. creates the turnover and converts the layup on the offensive end.
Mar 14, 2021  |  00:08
Zion Williamson dunk | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson dunk | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson blows by the defender for the two-hand dunk in transition.
Mar 14, 2021  |  00:23
Brandon Ingram slam | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram slam | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe finds the cutting Brandon Ingram for the two-hand slam.
Mar 14, 2021  |  00:08
Pelicans-Clippers Shootaround: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-14-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Clippers Shootaround: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-14-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about his confidence and letting the game come to him following the team's shootaround on March 14, 2021.
Mar 14, 2021  |  05:40
Game Recap: Pelicans 135, Clippers 115
Now Playing

Game Recap: Pelicans 135, Clippers 115

The Pelicans defeated the Clippers, 135-115. Zion Williamson led all scorers with 27 points (13-16 FG) and five assists for the Pelicans, while Lonzo Ball added 20 points, eight rebounds and five assi
Mar 13, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Slo-Mo Highlights 3-12-21
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Slo-Mo Highlights 3-12-21

Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' dominant win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 38 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Mar 13, 2021  |  00:51
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Steven Adams 3-12-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Steven Adams 3-12-21

Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (3/12/21).
Mar 12, 2021  |  03:49
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 3-12-21
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 3-12-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 03/12/2021
Mar 12, 2021  |  00:02
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 3-12-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 3-12-21

Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (3/12/21).
Mar 12, 2021  |  02:28
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Jaxson Hayes 3-12-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Jaxson Hayes 3-12-21

Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (3/12/21).
Mar 12, 2021  |  02:19
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 3-12-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 3-12-21

Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (3/12/21).
Mar 12, 2021  |  07:59
Highlights: Zion Williamson with a quick 23 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 3-12-21
Now Playing

Highlights: Zion Williamson with a quick 23 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 3-12-21

Zion Williamson (23 points) Highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 03/12/2021
Mar 12, 2021  |  01:59
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 28 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 3-12-21
Now Playing

Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 28 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 3-12-21

Brandon Ingram (28 points) Highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 03/12/2021
Mar 12, 2021  |  00:01

Related Content

Pelicans

podcast audio

new orleans pelicans podcast

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter