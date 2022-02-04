Swin Cash on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 4, 2022
Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations/Team Development Swin Cash joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss her being selected as the Krewe of Muses Honorary Muse and her being a new WNBA investor.
Audio Link
New Orleans Pelicans All-Access | The Squad Ep. 6
An all-access behind the scenes look at the New Orleans Pelicans as the team continues to build, Jose Alvarado's East Coast homecoming and Josh Hart's jersey retirement ceremony at Villanova University. Get to know the players, staff and people behind the scenes of the Pelicans organization as new head coach Willie green ushers in a new chapter for the team.
| 09:29
Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks Teresa Weatherspoon | Pelicans Practice Interview 2/3/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks with the media following the team's practice on Feb. 3, 2022.
| 03:32
Willie Green on Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III | Pelicans Practice Interview 2/3/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media following the team's practice on Feb. 3, 2022.
| 04:47
Jose Alvarado on progression with increased minutes | Pelicans Practice Interview 2/3/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado speaks with the media following the team's practice on Feb. 3, 2022.
| 01:07
2021-22 Panini Player Spotlight: Devonte' Graham
Get to know a little more about guard Devonte' Graham with the Panini Player Spotlight.
| 00:39
Game Recap: Pelicans 111, Pistons 101
The Pelicans defeated the Pistons, 111-101. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 26 points and four assists, while Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 13 rebounds in the victory.
| 00:01
Brandon Ingram on his focus in the win | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following the win over the Pistons on February 2, 2022.
| 05:40
Trey Murphy on waiting for his number to be called | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III speaks following the win over the Pistons on February 2, 2022.
| 04:49
Herbert Jones on Trey Murphy, Rising Stars game | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones speaks following the win over the Pistons on February 2, 2022.
| 04:43
Willie Green on winning vs Detroit | Pelicans at Pistons
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following the win over the Pistons on February 2, 2022.
| 03:58
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 26 points vs. Detroit Pistons
| 02:02
Gary Clark with the block | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22
Gary Clark with the block
| 00:13
Jose Alvarado makes the 3 off the Nickeil Alexander-Walker assist | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22
Jose Alvarado makes the 3 off the Nickeil Alexander-Walker assist
| 00:16
Jaxson Hayes sends it into the stands | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22
Jaxson Hayes sends it into the stands
| 00:20
Jose Alvarado steal leads to a Jonas Valanciunas dunk | Pelicans at Pistons 2-1-22
Jose Alvarado steal leads to a Jonas Valanciunas dunk
| 00:12
Jaxson Hayes slams it in off the Devonte Graham lob | Pelicans vs Pistons 2-1-22
Jaxson Hayes slams it in off the Devonte Graham lob
| 00:18
Willie Green on Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart's injuries | Pelicans Pregame 2-1-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks ahead of tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons.
| 03:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jaxson Hayes scores 19 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes scored 19 points in the team's road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
| 02:03
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham tallies 20 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham tallied 20 points in the team road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
| 01:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas adds 16 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and nine rebounds in the team's road loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
| 02:02
Jaxson Hayes on playing the 4, defense on Mobley | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 31, 2022.
| 03:02
Willie Green on Jaxson Hayes, late game execution | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 31, 2022.
| 03:52
Devonte' Graham on game plan vs. Cavs, Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 31, 2022.
| 03:35
Jaxson Hayes flips it home | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes shows off his patience and offensive skills on the score down low.
| 00:28
Nickeil Alexander-Walker mid-range game | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker flashes in the paint and drills the mid-range jumper.
| 00:16
Jonas Valanciunas strong work down low | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas collects the rebound and goes up strong for the second-chance slam.
| 00:24
Jaxson Hayes reverse alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes gets up for the reverse alley-oop slam.
| 00:20
Willy Hernangomez spin and scoop | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez spins to the rim and flips home the basket.
| 00:10
Devonte' Graham jumper in rhythm | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham hits his shot in rhythm.
| 00:18
Jonas Valanciunas dunks it home | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 1/31/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas collects a pass from Devonte' Graham in the paint and dunks it home.
| 00:14
