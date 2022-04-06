Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Swin Cash on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 6, 2022

Posted: Apr 06, 2022

VP of Basketball Ops/Team Development Swin Cash joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss her being announced as an inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.



New Orleans Pelicans All-Access | The Squad Ep. 9

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham reunites with his superfan as Kira Lewis Jr. returns to the sideline on episode 9 of The Squad. Get to know the players, staff and people behind the scenes of the Pelicans organization as new head coach Willie green ushers in a new chapter for the team.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham reunites with his superfan as Kira Lewis Jr. returns to the sideline on episode 9 of The Squad. Get to know the players, staff and people behind the scenes of the Pelicans organization as new head coach Willie green ushers in a new chapter for the team.
Apr 6, 2022  |  09:57
Willie Green on celebrating win, Jaxson Hayes' growth | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
Apr 6, 2022  |  06:52
Devonte' Graham on postseason clinch, trusting process | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
Apr 6, 2022  |  04:31
Willy Hernangomez on enjoying the win, belief in the team | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
Apr 6, 2022  |  04:56
Jaxson Hayes on clinching play-in spot, team's foundation | Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
Apr 6, 2022  |  02:37
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 123, Kings 109
The Pelicans defeated the Kings, 123-109. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 21 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Brandon Ingram added 17 points, seven rebounds and eight assis
Apr 6, 2022  |  00:01
Highlights: Brandon Ingram adds 17 points vs. Sacramento Kings | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallied a near triple-double with 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the team's win over the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
Apr 6, 2022  |  01:52
Highlights: CJ McCollum tallies 23 points vs. Sacramento Kings | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum tallied 23 points in the team's road win over the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
Apr 6, 2022  |  02:02
Highlights: Jaxson Hayes scores 23 points vs. Sacramento Kings | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the team's road win over the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
Apr 6, 2022  |  02:01
Jaxson Hayes on-court postgame interview | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes talks about the team win and his performance following their victory over the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.
Apr 5, 2022  |  01:24
Devonte' Graham reverse off the glass | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham drives and lays it up high off the glass for the reverse score.
Apr 5, 2022  |  00:21
Jaxson Hayes euro-step and-1 | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes strides the length of the court and scores on the euro-step.
Apr 5, 2022  |  00:22
Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones back-to-back 3s | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans forwards Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones knock down back-to-back triples.
Apr 5, 2022  |  00:29
CJ McCollum attacks with the reverse | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum attacks down the baseline and scores on the reverse.
Apr 5, 2022  |  00:18
Jose Alvarado steal and drive | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado comes up with the steal and finds himself unattended for the easy bucket in the lane.
Apr 5, 2022  |  00:17
Naji Marshall dishes to Larry Nance Jr. for the slam | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall draws the defense and dishes to Larry Nance Jr. for the easy dunk.
Apr 5, 2022  |  00:14
CJ McCollum up and under score | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum splits the defense for the up and under score.
Apr 5, 2022  |  00:26
Willy Hernangomez strong drive and-1 | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez overpowers the smaller defender in the post for the score and-1.
Apr 5, 2022  |  00:19
Jaxson Hayes hammers it home | Pelicans-Kings Highlights 4/5/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes drives to the rim and throws down the big slam.
Apr 5, 2022  |  00:10
Inside Look: Swin Cash receives Hall of Fame call during son's diaper change
During a mid-diaper change for her son, watch as New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development Swin Cash received her call from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to inform her that she was named to the Class of 2022.
Apr 5, 2022  |  00:55
Larry Nance Jr. on focusing on the rest of the season | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. speaks following Sunday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Apr 4, 2022  |  05:44
Brandon Ingram on learning from the loss | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Sunday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Apr 4, 2022  |  03:13
Willie Green on tough loss | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Sunday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Clippers
Apr 4, 2022  |  03:03
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 19 points vs. LA Clippers
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 19 points vs. LA Clippers
Apr 3, 2022  |  01:47
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 15 points vs. LA Clippers
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 15 points vs. LA Clippers
Apr 3, 2022  |  01:21
Herb Jones with the steal | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Herb Jones with the steal | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:18
Jonas Valanciunas powers through the contact for the score | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Jonas Valanciunas powers through the contact for the score
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:18
Jonas Valanciunas puts it back on the reverse | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Jonas Valanciunas puts it back on the reverse
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:17
Naji Marshall send it back | Pelicans at Clippers 04-03-22
Naji Marshall send it back | Pelicans at Clippers 04-03-22
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:12
CJ McCollum with 12 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. LA Clippers
CJ McCollum with 12 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. LA Clippers
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:52

