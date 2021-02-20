Steven Adams questionable for Sunday’s Boston game

New Orleans center Steven Adams has played in 27 of the team’s 29 games this season, being sidelined only for February home games vs. Sacramento and Phoenix. Adams is listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup in the Smoothie King Center vs. Boston (2:30 p.m. on ABC, 100.3 FM), due to a right ankle sprain. He is the only New Orleans player listed on today’s official update.

Boston's Marcus Smart (calf) and Romeo Langford (right wrist) have been out due to injury for extended periods.

Previous game starting lineups

BOSTON (15-14)

Friday win vs. Atlanta

Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Tristan Thompson

NEW ORLEANS (12-17)

Friday loss vs. Phoenix

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Willy Hernangomez

Season series

FIRST HALF

Feb. 21: at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.

SECOND HALF

TBD: at Boston

All-time series

Boston 20-19 (Pelicans won last 1)