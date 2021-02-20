Steven Adams questionable for Sunday’s Boston game
New Orleans center Steven Adams has played in 27 of the team’s 29 games this season, being sidelined only for February home games vs. Sacramento and Phoenix. Adams is listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup in the Smoothie King Center vs. Boston (2:30 p.m. on ABC, 100.3 FM), due to a right ankle sprain. He is the only New Orleans player listed on today’s official update.
Boston's Marcus Smart (calf) and Romeo Langford (right wrist) have been out due to injury for extended periods.
Previous game starting lineups
BOSTON (15-14)
Friday win vs. Atlanta
Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Tristan Thompson
NEW ORLEANS (12-17)
Friday loss vs. Phoenix
Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Willy Hernangomez
Season series
FIRST HALF
Feb. 21: at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.
SECOND HALF
TBD: at Boston
All-time series
Boston 20-19 (Pelicans won last 1)
