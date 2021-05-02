Steven Adams questionable for Monday game vs. Warriors

New Orleans starting center Steven Adams, who has been sidelined by a right first MTP sprain for each of the past two games, is listed as questionable to play in Monday’s key game against Golden State. The Pelicans host the Warriors at 6:30 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center on ESPN, the first half of a back-to-back between the Western Conference clubs. New Orleans trails Golden State by three games for the final play-in spot, though due to a tiebreaker, San Antonio is technically in 10th place entering Sunday's action. The Spurs host Philadelphia on Sunday evening.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain), Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) and Didi Louzada (not with team) remain out for New Orleans.

Golden State starting wing Kelly Oubre was one of five Warriors listed as out ahead of Saturday’s game at Houston, a group that also included Damion Lee, Eric Paschall, Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

GOLDEN STATE (32-32, 9TH IN WEST)

Saturday win at Houston

Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

NEW ORLEANS (29-35, 11TH IN WEST)

Saturday win at Minnesota

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Willy Hernangomez

SEASON SERIES

SECOND HALF

May 3: at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

May 4: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

May 14: at Golden State, 9 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Golden State 39-22 (Pelicans won last 1); Golden State 8-1 in postseason (2015 Western Conference first round, 2018 Western Conference semifinals)