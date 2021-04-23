Steven Adams probable, James Johnson questionable for Saturday vs. Spurs

A strong case can be made that Saturday’s home game vs. San Antonio is the most consequential contest New Orleans has played so far during the 2020-21 regular season. The Pelicans hope to have their primary starting lineup intact for what would be a fifth straight game, but center Steven Adams appeared on Friday’s afternoon injury update, listed as probable with left ankle soreness. Adams sat out the second half of Thursday’s win at Orlando due to the injury.

New Orleans remains without reserves Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right thumb surgery), while James Johnson (right adductor strain) is listed as questionable vs. San Antonio.

Four San Antonio players and two starters were sidelined during Thursday’s home win over Detroit, including DeMar DeRozan (right quad contusion), Trey Lyles (right ankle sprain), Patty Mills (rest) and Dejounte Murray (rest). DeRozan and Murray are first-stringers for the Spurs.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

SAN ANTONIO (29-29, 9TH IN WEST)

Thursday win vs. Detroit

Derrick White, Lonnie Walker, Keldon Johnson, Luka Samanic, Jakob Poeltl

NEW ORLEANS (26-33, 11TH IN WEST)

Thursday win at Orlando

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

SEASON SERIES

FIRST HALF

Dec. 27: at New Orleans 98, San Antonio 95

Feb. 27: at San Antonio 117, New Orleans 114

SECOND HALF

April 24: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

San Antonio 49-19 (Spurs won last 1); San Antonio 4-3 in postseason (2008 Western Conference semifinals)