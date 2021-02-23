Steven Adams probable for Detroit game

Steven Adams has missed the previous two games due to injury, but New Orleans’ starting center practiced Tuesday and has been upgraded on the team’s official update. Adams (right ankle sprain) is listed as probable to play Wednesday vs. Detroit.

Ahead of its Tuesday game in Orlando, Detroit listed five players as out against the Magic, including Wayne Ellington (rest), Blake Griffin (not with team), Killian Hayes (right hip strain), Jahlil Okafor (left knee surgery) and Delon Wright (right adductor strain).

Previous game starting lineups

DETROIT (8-22)

Sunday loss at Orlando

Dennis Smith, Wayne Ellington, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee

Note: The Pistons visit Orlando at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in the first game of a back-to-back for Detroit.

NEW ORLEANS (13-17)

Sunday win vs. Boston

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Willy Hernangomez

Season series

FIRST HALF

Feb. 14: at Detroit 123, New Orleans 112

Feb. 24: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

All-time series

New Orleans 23-16 (Pistons won last 1)