Steven Adams out for Thursday game at Oklahoma City

Due to injury, Steven Adams only played in the first half of Wednesday’s narrow defeat in Denver and New Orleans’ starting center will miss Thursday’s game at Oklahoma City, his former club. Adams (right first MTP sprain) is among four Pelicans players listed as out vs. the Thunder.

Also officially out on Thursday afternoon’s injury report are Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain), Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) and Didi Louzada (not with team).

On the Oklahoma City side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right foot plantar fasciitis), Mike Muscala (right ankle sprain) and Gabriel Deck (not with team) are listed as out.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (27-35, 11TH IN WEST)

Wednesday loss at Denver

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

OKLAHOMA CITY (21-41, 13TH IN WEST)

Tuesday win at Boston

Theo Maledon, Lu Dort, Aleksej Pokusevski, Darius Bazley, Moses Brown

SEASON SERIES

FIRST HALF

Dec. 31: New Orleans 113, at Oklahoma City 80

Jan. 6: Oklahoma City 111, at New Orleans 110

SECOND HALF

April 29: at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Oklahoma City 37-26 (Thunder won last 1)