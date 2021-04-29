Steven Adams out for Thursday game at Oklahoma City
Due to injury, Steven Adams only played in the first half of Wednesday’s narrow defeat in Denver and New Orleans’ starting center will miss Thursday’s game at Oklahoma City, his former club. Adams (right first MTP sprain) is among four Pelicans players listed as out vs. the Thunder.
Also officially out on Thursday afternoon’s injury report are Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain), Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) and Didi Louzada (not with team).
On the Oklahoma City side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right foot plantar fasciitis), Mike Muscala (right ankle sprain) and Gabriel Deck (not with team) are listed as out.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
NEW ORLEANS (27-35, 11TH IN WEST)
Wednesday loss at Denver
Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams
OKLAHOMA CITY (21-41, 13TH IN WEST)
Tuesday win at Boston
Theo Maledon, Lu Dort, Aleksej Pokusevski, Darius Bazley, Moses Brown
SEASON SERIES
FIRST HALF
Dec. 31: New Orleans 113, at Oklahoma City 80
Jan. 6: Oklahoma City 111, at New Orleans 110
SECOND HALF
April 29: at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
Oklahoma City 37-26 (Thunder won last 1)