Steven Adams only Pelican on injury report for Phoenix Suns game Friday
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams is the only Pelicans player listed on the Thursday injury report after leaving Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers in the first quarter. Adams (right ankle sprain) is listed as doubtful for the Pelicans matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Feb. 19 at the Smoothie King Center and will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3 FM at 7:00 p.m.
Phoenix has no players listed on its Thursday official injury update.
Previous game starting lineups
SUNS (17-10)
Tuesday loss vs. Brooklyn
Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton
NEW ORLEANS (12-16)
Wednesday loss vs. Portland
Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams
Season series
FIRST HALF
Dec. 29: at Phoenix 111, New Orleans 86
Feb. 3: at New Orleans 123, Phoenix 101
Feb. 19: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
All-time series
Phoenix 32-31 (Pelicans won last game)
Pelicans Ochsner Hero: Dr. Gabriel Vilda and Kala Gaudet
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart surprised our latest Ochsner Heroes Dr. Gabriel Vilda and Kala Gaudet who are balancing COVID patient care along with their growing family.
All Videos
Pelicans Ochsner Hero: Dr. Gabriel Vilda and Kala Gaudet
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart surprised our latest Ochsner Heroes Dr. Gabriel Vilda and Kala Gaudet who are balancing COVID patient care along with their growing family.
| 03:38
Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Slo-Mo Highlights 2/17/21
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 28 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:01
Pelicans-Trail Blazers Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-17-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers (2/17/21).
| 01:17
Pelicans-Trail Blazers Postgame: JJ Redick 2-17-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers (2/17/21).
| 06:49
Pelicans-Trail Blazers Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-17-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers (2/17/21).
| 03:27
Pelicans-Trail Blazers Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-17-2021
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers (2/17/21).
| 04:36
Highlights: JJ Redick with 16 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick with 16 point game vs. the Trail Blazers (2/17/21)
| 00:57
Highlights: Lonzo Ball with 21 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers (2/17/21)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball scores 21 points for the Pelicans vs. the Trail Blazers
| 01:56
Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 36 points vs. the Trail Blazers (2/17/21)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson notched 36 points vs the Trail Blazers
| 01:49
Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 02/17/2021
| 00:00
Zion with the strong finish | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward swoops in for two in the fourth quarter vs. the Trail Blazers.
| 00:01
Kira Lewis Jr. sinks triple | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. sinks the deep three-pointer vs. the Trail Blazers.
| 00:01
Zion steal leads to Bledsoe two-pointer | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson steals the ball and leads to Bledsoe two-pointer vs. the Trail Blazers.
| 00:14
Pelicans 2nd Quarter Highlights vs. Portland Trail Blazers 2-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans highlights from the 2nd quarter vs. the Portland Trail Blazers (2/17/21).
| 01:59
Assist by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward assists Willy Hernangomez in the second quarter vs. the Trail Blazers.
| 00:10
2-pointer by Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hits two-pointer in the second quarter vs. the Trail Blazers.
| 00:07
Pelicans 1st Quarter Highlights vs. Portland Trail Blazers 2-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans highlights from the 1st quarter vs. the Portland Trail Blazers (2/17/21).
| 01:41
3-pointer by JJ Redick | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick sinks a three-pointer at the end of the first quarter vs. the Trail Blazers.
| 00:09
Lonzo Ball on the sweet drive & finish | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the drive and finish vs. the Portland Trail Blazers (2/17/21).
| 00:15
Zion Williamson drives with authority | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson finishing the strong drive vs. the Portland Trail Blazers (2/17/21).
| 00:14
2-pointer by Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hits the two-pointer vs. the Trail Blazers.
| 00:09
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers | February 17, 2021
Get HYPE for New Orleans Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 8 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 00:30
24 Seconds with Sindarius Thornwell presented by Tissot
Join New Orleans Pelicans guard Sindarius Thornwell as he goes up against the shot clock and answers a range of quick-fire questions about his top three things he can't live without, his favorite accessory and more.
| 00:30
Pelicans players reflect on the Black History of the NBA
New Orleans Pelicans players reflect on the impact black athletes have had on the NBA.
| 00:34
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies 2-16-21
Full game highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' 144-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies (2/16/21).
| 01:58
Josh Hart scores 27 points | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart poured in a season-high 27 points in Tuesday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
| 01:27
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-16-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Memphis Grizzlies (2/16/21).
| 03:43
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-16-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Memphis Grizzlies (2/16/21).
| 02:48
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Josh Hart 2-16-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Memphis Grizzlies (2/16/21).
| 05:06
