Steven Adams only Pelican on injury report for Phoenix Suns game Friday

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams is the only Pelicans player listed on the Thursday injury report after leaving Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers in the first quarter. Adams (right ankle sprain) is listed as doubtful for the Pelicans matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Feb. 19 at the Smoothie King Center and will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3 FM at 7:00 p.m.

Phoenix has no players listed on its Thursday official injury update.

Previous game starting lineups

SUNS (17-10)

Tuesday loss vs. Brooklyn

Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

NEW ORLEANS (12-16)

Wednesday loss vs. Portland

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Season series

FIRST HALF

Dec. 29: at Phoenix 111, New Orleans 86

Feb. 3: at New Orleans 123, Phoenix 101

Feb. 19: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

All-time series

Phoenix 32-31 (Pelicans won last game)