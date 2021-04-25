Steven Adams, James Johnson questionable for Monday's game vs. Los Angeles Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams and forward James Johnson are listed as questionable for Monday's game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers. Adams, who played in Satursday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, is listed on the team's Injury Report with a right first MTP sprain while Johnson is listed with a right adductor strain.

New Orleans remains without reserves Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right thumb surgery).

New Orleans (26-34) will take on the Clippers (43-19) at 7 p.m. Monday at the Smoothie King Center. It is the team's only home game this week as the Pelicans leave Tuesday for a three-game road trip at Denver, Oklahoma City and Minnesota.