Steven Adams doubtful for Monday’s game at Memphis

It’s possible New Orleans will be playing without its entire starting frontcourt for a third consecutive game Monday, with center Steven Adams (right first MTP sprain) listed as doubtful on the afternoon update. Starting forwards Zion Williamson (left hand fracture) and Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) have been ruled out of Monday’s game at Memphis, as has Josh Hart (right thumb surgery).

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who returned to action Sunday in Charlotte, no longer appears on the injury report.

New Orleans faces Memphis at 7 p.m. in a matchup of Southwest Division clubs vying for play-in tournament spots.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (31-37, 11TH IN WEST)

Sunday win at Charlotte

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Naji Marshall, James Johnson, Willy Hernangomez

MEMPHIS (34-33, 9TH IN WEST)

Saturday win at Toronto

Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

FIRST HALF

Feb. 6: at New Orleans 118, Memphis 109

Feb. 16: New Orleans 144, at Memphis 113

SECOND HALF

May 10: at Memphis, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 39-30 (Pelicans won last 5)