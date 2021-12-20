Steve Aschburner on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 20, 2021
NBA.com's Steve Aschburner joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss his rookie rankings which includes Herbert Jones.
Brandon Ingram on keeping the goal in mind on off days | Pelicans Practice 12/20/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's post-practice interview from Monday, December 20, 2021 ahead of the Pelicans' home game against the Portland Trail Blazers tomorrow night at 7pm CST.
| 03:47
Willie Green on postponed game, roster | Pelicans Practice 12/20/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's post-practice interview from Monday, December 20, 2021 ahead of the Pelicans' home game against the Portland Trail Blazers tomorrow night at 7pm CST.
| 06:54
Mic'd Up with Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans vs. Bucks 12/17/21
Hear the on-court conversations and game chatter from New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas during the team's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 17, 2021.
| 00:59
Willie Green | Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Interview 12-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, December 17, 2021.
| 07:16
Devonte' Graham | Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Interview 12-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham's postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, December 17, 2021.
| 05:13
Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Interview 12-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, December 17, 2021.
| 03:02
Josh Hart | Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Interview 12-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart's postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, December 17, 2021.
| 05:56
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks 12-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans game highlights vs. the Milwaukee Bucks from Friday, December 17, 2021.
| 02:59
Herbert Jones (17 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks 12-17-21
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
| 01:54
Jonas Valanciunas (24 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
| 02:01
Brandon Ingram (22 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks 12-17-21
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
| 02:00
Devonte' Graham (26 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
| 02:02
Devonte' Graham on-court interview postgame after Pelicans defeat Bucks
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham on-court interview postgame after the Pelicans win against the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
| 01:32
Herb Jones HUGE finish in the lane in overtime | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones finishes through contact to extend the Pelicans lead in overtime vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
| 00:28
Devonte' Graham clutch overtime three | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham draining the clutch overtime three pointer vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
| 00:21
Devonte' Graham extends the lead late | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham extending the Pelicans' lead late in the fourth quarter vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
| 00:20
Jonas Valanciunas and Herb Jones play 2-man ball off the steal | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas runs the floor off the steal and gets the pass from Herb Jones for the bucket vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
| 00:28
Jonas Valanciunas strong in the paint | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas back his man down in the paint and gets the bucket vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
| 00:18
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks 12-17-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Milwaukee Bucks 3rd quarter game highlights (12/17/2021).
| 01:47
Devonte' Graham on fire from three to start the fourth | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham who caught fire early in the fourth quarter vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
| 00:21
Brandon Ingram steal from behind & transition dunk | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the steal and dunk vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
| 00:20
Herb Jones pump fakes Jrue & Boogie | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones finding space down low and finishing off the pump fake vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
| 00:16
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks 12-17-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Milwaukee Bucks 2nd quarter game highlights (12/17/2021).
| 02:04
Devonte' Graham drains the triple | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham ends a Pelicans drought from three vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
| 00:20
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks 12-17-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Milwaukee Bucks 1st quarter highlights (12/17/2021).
| 01:53
Brandon Ingram pump fake earns an And-1 | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram earning the And-1 with a crafty pump fake vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
| 00:20
Jonas Valanciunas denies Jrue Holiday | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas trails Jrue Holiday and gets the block and turnover against the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
| 00:17
Herb Jones soars for the slam off the BI dime | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones as he slams home the Brandon Ingram dime vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (12/17/2021).
| 00:21
Inside the Pelicans' locker room after the Devonte' Graham game-winning buzzer beater at the Oklahoma City Thunder
Get a glimpse inside the player tunnel and locker room following Devonte' Graham's 61-foot game-winner to push the New Orleans Pelicans past the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 15, 2021.
| 00:49
Willy Hernangomez on team's progress, buzzer beater | Pelicans Practice 12-16-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez talks to the media following the team's practice on December 16, 2021.
| 03:59
