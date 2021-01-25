Spurs' Matt Bonner on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 25, 2021
Matt Bonner, San Antonio Spurs analyst, joins Daniel Sallerson & Jim Eichenhofer to preview tonight's match-up between the San Antonio Spurs & New Orleans Pelicans. Pelicans hope to turn things around as their six game home-stand begins and the Spurs are on their second night of a back-to-back.
Audio Link
Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround: Josh Hart 1-25-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart talks about continuing to get better prior to the Pelicans game against the Spurs on January 25, 2021.
Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround: Josh Hart 1-25-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart talks about continuing to get better prior to the Pelicans game against the Spurs on January 25, 2021.
| 08:11
Pelicans at Timberwolves Slo-Mo Highlights (1/23/21)
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 15 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:09
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-23-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
| 03:14
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 1-23-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe's postgame interview following the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
| 03:09
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-23-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's postgame interview following the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
| 04:07
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-23-21
New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy's postgame interview following the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
| 08:32
Game Recap: Timberwolves 120, Pelicans 110
The Timberwolves defeated the Pelicans, 120-110. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 18 points and two steals, while Jarred Vanderbilt added 16 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Brandon Ing
| 00:01
Brandon Ingram scores 30 points | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram notched 30 points in the loss to Minnesota on Jan. 23.
| 01:54
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Game highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' 120-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 23.
| 01:58
Brandon Ingram emphatic dunk | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram elevates for the emphatic slam.
| 00:11
Jaxson Hayes block | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes denies the shot attempt high above the rim.
| 00:14
Zion Williamson block | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson pins the shot attempt against the glass.
| 00:11
Lonzo Ball step-back jumper | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball sinks the step-back jump shot.
| 00:24
Zion Williamson put-back slam | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson cleans up the miss and flushes home the dunk.
| 00:12
Zion Williamson dunk | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson goes coast-to-coast for the two-handed slam.
| 00:12
Brandon Ingram reverse layup | Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram completes the reverse layup for the score.
| 00:12
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Timberwolves | January 23, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, January 23 at 7 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 00:30
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on team energy level ahead Minnesota Timberwolves | Pelicans Practice 1/22/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/22/2021. Alexander-Walker talks about the team's energy level heading into Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
| 04:20
Stan Van Gundy on improving defensively, finishing the road trip | Pelicans Practice 1/22/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/22/2021. Van Gundy talked about the importance of the Pelicans improving on the defensive side of the ball.
| 07:50
Brandon Ingram Recaps Jazz game, talks six-game road trip | Pelicans Practice 1/22/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/22/2021. Ingram recaps the Jazz game and talks about the Pelicans six-game road trip.
| 03:30
Pelicans at Jazz Slo-Mo Highlights (1/21/21)
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' battle against the Utah Jazz in Game 14 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:17
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Minnesota
The New Orleans Pelicans conclude their road trip with a stop in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
| 00:29
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 1-21-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball's postgame interview following the team's game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
| 01:58
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-21-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy's postgame interview following the team's game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
| 06:28
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-21-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's postgame interview following the team's game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
| 03:31
Zion Williamson puts up 27 points | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson putting up 27 points vs. Utah Jazz (01/21/2021).
| 00:01
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Utah Jazz 1-21-20
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Utah Jazz (01/21/2021).
| 00:01
Brandon Ingram pretty pass to Steven Adams for the dunk | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with great vision passes to Steven Adams for the dunk at the Utah Jazz (1/21/20).
| 00:24
Zion amazing body control on the up and under | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson drives the paint and makes a beautiful hanging bucket at the Utah Jazz (1/21/20).
| 00:22
Lonzo starts the 2nd half with five quick points | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball started the second half off fast with 5 early points at the Utah Jazz (1/21/20).
| 00:28
