Southwest Division roundtable: Midseason review, part 2

In part 1 of Pelicans.com’s Southwest Division update at the halfway point of 2020-21, our panel covered some of the most pleasant surprises, disappointments and underrated contributors so far. In part 2, we look ahead to each team’s second half and address a couple division-wide questions:

What is your team’s primary objective in the second half of the regular season?

Mark Followill Mavericks TV

The Mavs need to be more consistent defensively. The first 10 games they had the second-best defensive rating in the league and they had the best in the last six games before the break. In between they have been bad on that end. Also, keep putting together stretches like the 10 of 13 they won before the All-Star break. It gives them a chance to climb out of the 7-10 play-in tournament where anything can happen, good or bad. I think it’s going to be a wild race in the Western Conference to be the 5 and 6 seeds and avoid that pressure cooker 7-10 tournament for the last two spots.

Matt Thomas Rockets Radio

Play with the same starting lineup two games in a row. John Wall and Victor Oladipo don’t usually play in both ends of back-to-backs, so that makes things tricky. Getting Christian Wood back on the floor will bring back some much-needed optimism. How many parts of the roster will be moved at the trade deadline will keeps things interesting around here. Lastly, Kevin Porter is crushing it in the G League right now. Is he able to make a successful return to the NBA with another team?

Michael Wallace Grind City Media

Incorporate the final missing piece to this puzzle – Jaren Jackson Jr., who has been sidelined since the Orlando bubble after rehabbing from knee surgery. The Grizzlies have been encouraging throughout the first half of the schedule as they’ve endured just about every challenge imaginable. Now, they get a chance to get complete, barring any other unforeseen issues (which is hardly a guarantee). Working Jaren back in alongside Ja Morant, Justise Winslow, Jonas Valanciunas and Dillon Brooks is the priority. It will require patience, but will be a thrill to finally see come together.

Jim Eichenhofer Pelicans.com

Short term, improving defensively is a primary goal and needs to happen very soon in order for New Orleans to remain in the race for a play-in spot. Staying in the hunt would benefit the team’s youngsters, who have not experienced many pressure situations as pros. David Griffin has said often that he wants the Pelicans to have the opportunity to play in meaningful games. Long term, continue developing the stable of promising talent, putting recent first-round picks Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis Jr. in position to make more strides this summer and heading into 2021-22.

Michael C. Wright NBA.com

For the Spurs, it’s all about consistency, especially on the defensive end, where they entered March ranked No. 10 in defensive rating (110.3). Of course, the Spurs need to improve some offensively, too, having gone into the month ranked No. 22 in offensive rating (110.0). Like Stan Van Gundy, Popovich believes good offense starts on the defensive end. So, that will always be the focus in San Antonio. Maintaining focus there ensure the Spurs a legitimate shot at returning to the playoffs.

Turning to division-wide questions, who’s been the Southwest Division’s MVP so far (not including the team you cover)?

Mark Followill Mavericks TV

It has to be DeMar DeRozan of the Spurs. I don’t know anyone who expected them to be fifth in the West and DeRozan is big part of that as a 20-point-a-night scorer and has elevated his playmaking ability in these last couple of years in San Antonio. Twenty points, five rebounds and seven assists a game is especially impressive considering he is a reluctant 3-point shooter. He still gets to the line a lot and remains a very efficient player from the dreaded mid-range. And he’s done all of that dealing with the off-court pain of the recent loss of his father.

Matt Thomas Rockets Radio

Luka Doncic remains the division’s must-watch player. He does everything well and is destined for future MVP awards. It is surprising, however, that Dallas is just hanging around .500.

Michael Wallace Grind City Media

Luka Doncic should be the clear favorite for this distinction, simply because he’s the most productive and prolific player in the division – and that’s no knock on any of the other bright young stars throughout the Southwest Division. But the true most valuable person, bar none, this season has been Gregg Popovich. The Spurs coach has guided San Antonio back to the top of the division standings with a roster that’s clearly in transition mode. His experience, impact, ability to make the best of, and squeeze the most out of, whatever he has to work with, is inspiring.

Jim Eichenhofer Pelicans.com

Not sure how long it’s been since this division only had two All-Stars (Doncic, Zion Williamson), but James Harden has moved to the East and the Spurs no longer have perennial All-Star locks. Doncic is the no-brainer pick here.

Michael C. Wright NBA.com

I’d be shocked if anybody in here says a name other than Luka Doncic. The guy is just phenomenal, and although he struggled some early in the season, he’s rounding back into MVP form. The Mavericks came into March with Doncic on a tear, as he averaged 31.1 points over his last 10 games going into the month, including three of the best regular-season scoring nights of his career with 46, 44 and 42 points.

Most improved player or the player who has been the most pleasant surprise (again, not including your team)?

Mark Followill Mavericks TV

My vote for most pleasant surprise is Kyle Anderson of the Grizzlies. The man has never averaged more than eight points per game in a season. He is averaging between 13 and 14 a game this year. He made 82 3s in his first six seasons combined and is on pace for over 100 made 3s this year and is shooting an outstanding 39 percent. He leads the team in win shares as well, and has started all but two of Memphis’ first 31 games. Year 7 is more than just lucky for Anderson, who has really blossomed into a well-rounded and versatile player for the Grizz and he is having a career year in every way imaginable.

Matt Thomas Rockets Radio

I thought Lonzo Ball was going to have his issues shooting the 3 ball coming out of college. He struggled in L.A., but has gotten better every season in New Orleans. He, Zion and Ingram have become a really nice trio in New Orleans. Lonzo has great court awareness and there is tremendous confidence that he can shoot from the perimeter.

Michael Wallace Grind City Media

I’ll let John Wall and Christian Wood battle over this one. Either way, I won’t let Houston’s recent tumble overshadow the work that Wall put in these past two years to emerge from a devastating Achilles surgery and regain most of his game. Seeing John Wall explode coast-to-coast and blow by defenders to get to the rim these days is something I don’t take for granted. And Wood was my clear frontrunner for the NBA’s Most Improved Player before his ankle injury forced him out of action for much of the past month. So just have Wall and Wood split the honor!

Jim Eichenhofer Pelicans.com

If you told me before the season that Ja Morant would miss two weeks of the first half due to injury, Jaren Jackson Jr. wouldn’t play at all and Memphis would deal with a virus outbreak, I would’ve told you the Grizzlies had almost zero chance to compete for a playoff spot against the West’s brutal competition. Instead, they’re at .500. Impressive.

Michael C. Wright NBA.com

I don’t know if this is about improvement as much as it is opportunities, but Zion Williamson falls into that category for me. A field goal percentage of 61.5 is just sick, and that’s what we’re seeing from Williamson, who just rag dolls defenders at will. You’re not stopping that man from getting to the rim, and even though he’s 20, Williamson is grown-man strong. His ability as a creator and facilitator is just astounding.