Southwest Division roundtable: Favorite NBA road trip

While selecting a preferred road trip within their own division last week, our five-person Southwest Division panel leaned heavily toward New Orleans as a top destination. This week, we’re not only expanding to choosing favorite trips from the NBA’s other five divisions, but Pelicans.com also invited other writers throughout the league to join the fun.

What’s your favorite road trip in the rest of the NBA?

Mark Followill Mavericks TV

I have a lot of cities I like to visit. New York probably is number one and again it gets back to the fact there are so many things to do or restaurants to try, or experiences to have that you can never do them all. I enjoy Miami because it’s always nice to go to a warm city when you are traveling during a winter sport. I feel the same way about Phoenix. San Francisco has such a unique cultural vibe and so many tourist attractions that it is very high on my list as well.

Matt Thomas Rockets Radio

As previously stated, I love all the cities in the Western Conference. It’s not a cop out but all of them, especially outside of our trips to Dallas, Oklahoma City and San Antonio, have such a different feel to them. But if you asked me to draw up a perfect four-game road trip, I’d start in Salt Lake City where I worked for two years and might be in the top three for loudest arenas. The Rockets-Jazz rivalry over the years has provided so many memories. We would go next to Phoenix where the weather is usually amazing and having everything downtown and close (including the airport) makes it a favorite stop. To finish off the trip, a three- or four-night day stay in Los Angeles to play the Lakers and Clippers just can’t be beat. I feel like I’m in a dream world staying in sunny LA while calling games at the Staples Center. I love looking around the arena before the game to see what famous people are in the crowd.

Michael Wallace Grind City Media

When I first started covering the league, it was the Bay Area. Growing up on the East Coast, there was always a fascination with the West’s sights, sounds and scenes. But it was always a hassle staying in San Fran and getting over to Oakland’s arena for Warriors games. That’s no longer the case now, with the new arena open in downtown San Fran. But as time passed, I preferred trips to Chicago – especially when the harsher weather can be avoided. I’ve got family on the Southside. But I’ve also got my go-to jazz club spots, deep dish pizza joints, Garrett’s popcorn and that visit to Malcolm X College’s bookstore just to pass time near United Center.

Jim Eichenhofer Pelicans.com

There are NBA cities I appreciate but immediately must eliminate from contention solely due to inhospitable winter weather. As a New York native, I’m done with snow (apologies to Toronto), sub-zero temperatures (sorry Minnesota) and gloomy days (no offense Portland). It’s nearly impossible to pick only one favorite road trip, but in the Northeast, I love the passion for sports in Philadelphia. On the West Coast, I enjoy California in general (checked off Giants, Angels and A’s home games on my MLB stadiums list). In the South, in addition to Memphis, Charlotte is an underrated stop. Unlike a certain radio broadcaster I know, I’m not a walker whatsoever, but the best walking spot in the league is the area surrounding Miami’s arena and Biscayne Bay. It’s like something out of a movie set, featuring a gorgeous park, palm trees, enormous and preposterous luxury boats, places to sit near the water. A must-visit, even if you only have 15-20 minutes to spare.

Michael C. Wright NBA.com

Love me some Portland, but if the weather is good, give me Toronto. The diversity of that city is so special to me, and if you’re a foodie you can find tons of great options from fine dining to just some neighborhood hole-in-a-wall type of spot. There’s a place called Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen that has this ridiculous jerk chicken (good drinks too), but in a place like Toronto, I think you can find pretty much any type of cuisine you’re hungry for. The place is really that diverse. The bar scene in Toronto is pretty dope, too. Being more of a dive bar type of guy, I really dig this place called Sweaty Betty’s that’s about 10 or 15 minutes away from Scotiabank Arena.

Around the NBA

Marc D’Amico Celtics.com

That’s easy: the double-dip in LA. We only play one road game against the Clippers, and one road game against the Lakers, each season. About every other season or so, the league is kind enough to schedule us to play both of our LA games on the same swing through the city. That means double the days in LA, double the sun, double the relaxation, double the Hollywood vibes, and (hopefully) double the wins over LA squads. Can’t say no to that.

Dan Savage OrlandoMagic.com

This is definitely cheating a bit, but I always hope to see a West Coast trip that has stops in Denver, Phoenix, San Francisco and Portland with some off time in each spot. If I could build my ideal trip out West, that would be it. In Denver, I’m grabbing a bite at the Denver Biscuit Company and then heading out to Rocky Mountain National Park. In Phoenix, I’m running up Camelback Mountain and enjoying the Scottsdale nightlife. In San Francisco, I’m jogging across the Golden Gate Bridge and checking another great restaurant off of the bucket list. And finally, in Portland, I’m grabbing breakfast at Café Du Berry – best French toast on the circuit – and a drink at the Multnomah Whiskey Library.

Kyle Ratke Timberwolves.comm

This isn’t actually a road trip where games are being played, so I guess this might be cheating, but I absolutely love going to Chicago for the NBA Combine. It’s a quick two-day trip, but it’s a content goldmine being able to talk with some of the top prospects in the draft. Are the sandwiches we get for lunch sometimes kind of soggy? Yes! Is it annoying dealing with a camera rested on the back of your head while you’re trying to conduct an interview? Indeed it is! But this is the media biz, baby! It seems unlikely the combine will take place this summer, which is probably for the best.