Southwest Division roundtable: 2020-21 season preview, part 2

On Tuesday, our Southwest Division panel examined some of the biggest stories surrounding their teams entering 2020-21. Hours before the Southwest’s five teams tip off the campaign Wednesday evening, it’s time for Part 2, featuring a look around the division and Western Conference, focusing on some of the reasons to be intrigued as the 72-game schedule commences:

Not including your team, which Southwest Division clubs are you most looking forward to watching play this season?

Mark Followill Mavericks TV

Who doesn’t want to see New Orleans with a full season of Zion and the league’s most improved player in Brandon Ingram? A close second is Memphis with rookie of the year Ja Morant looking for an even bigger and better second season. Some of the most exciting young players and intriguing young teams are right here in the Southwest Division so it should make for some entertaining nights this season and moving forward.

Matt Thomas Rockets Radio

Dallas really came out last season as a team on the rise as Luka Doncic took his game to a new level. I’ll be curious if they take that next step to become a top-four team in the West. Also will the Pelicans get a full season out of Zion? What will the chemistry be like with his new coach?

Jim Eichenhofer Pelicans.com

One of the first times I watched Memphis last season was a Jazz-Grizzlies matchup in which Ja Morant made me jump out of my chair more than once with a what-in-the-world-was-that highlight. Like many, I thoroughly enjoy watching Dallas’ elite offense and Luka Doncic, but Memphis is at or near the top of my list for League Pass teams, due to Morant and the Grizz’s talented young core.

Michael C. Wright NBA.com

Houston for the obvious drama as we watch the James Harden situation unfold. But I’m most looking forward to watching the Pelicans with a new head coach in Stan Van Gundy as they look to build a tough-minded culture in New Orleans. Hopefully, we get to see Zion Williamson with no restrictions while Brandon Ingram looks to take the next step in his development. I’m expecting a big year from Lonzo Ball paired with Eric Bledsoe.

Also not including your team, which Southwest Division rookies are you most looking forward to watching play this season?

Mark Followill Mavericks TV

The Spurs rarely make a mistake on draft night so Devin Vassell out of Florida State is worth a watch. From a local standpoint I liked TCU’s Desmond Bane. He had four really good years in Ft. Worth and I was hoping he would make it to the Mavs for a second-round pick, but Memphis traded and took him with the last pick of the first round. So I’ll be watching for his name in the box scores this season.

Matt Thomas Rockets Radio

I had a chance to see the Spurs’ Devin Vassell in person twice during the preseason. Very athletic, looks like he can score from anywhere on the court and looks like he could be a solid defender. With expectations rather low in San Antonio, it will interesting to see if he eventually becomes a starter.

Jim Eichenhofer Pelicans.com

This is a rare season, in that no rookie from the division seems to be getting much preseason hype, unlike a year ago when Zion Williamson and Morant were picked 1-2. Devin Vassell of San Antonio is the first-year pro I’m most familiar with based on pre-draft videos and analysis, but I’m curious to see how potential sleepers like Desmond Bane (Memphis) and Tyrell Terry (Dallas) perform.

Michael C. Wright NBA.com

Tough question because the majority of the teams in the division have already established young cores. So, if I can’t pick Devin Vassell out of San Antonio, the next two logical picks for me would be Kira Lewis Jr. in New Orleans and Josh Green of the Dallas Mavericks. Lewis and Vassell are the most likely to play meaningful minutes as rookies. I’m really interested to see how Lewis’ speed translates in the NBA.

Among the other 10 teams in the Western Conference, which clubs are you most looking forward to watching play this season?

Mark Followill Mavericks TV

Phoenix is certainly an exciting group with tremendous young talents Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton and they’ve added veteran Chris Paul, who led the league in clutch points last year. After going 8-0 in the Orlando bubble, Phoenix with the addition of CP3 seems ready to end a 10-season playoff drought. I always enjoy watching Denver because Jokic is a unique blend of success with an unorthodox style and now add that to Jamal Murray, who was sensational in the playoffs, and they’ll be must watch on many nights this season.

Matt Thomas Rockets Radio

The Clippers with Ty Lue – plenty of talent, plenty of money spent in the offseason. Can they overcome the perceived chemistry issues they had last season especially in the bubble? The Nuggets proved a lot of critics wrong getting to the Western finals last season. I’m curious if they can really challenge the Lakers and Clippers as legitimate conference contenders.

Jim Eichenhofer Pelicans.com

Denver, Portland and Phoenix either finished last season in extremely promising fashion, or added major pieces that could potentially allow them to make a jump to a different tier of the standings. In the Crescent City, we are very familiar with the impact Chris Paul can make on winning.

Michael C. Wright NBA.com

Golden State is intriguing because you want to see how steep the dropoff is without Klay Thompson in the lineup, and whether the Warriors can get back to where they were. Phoenix is interesting because you’re pairing a Hall of Famer with a couple of young stars in Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Will they build from what they did in the bubble? The Clippers, Nuggets and Jazz are also teams I’ll be watching closely.

In your opinion, who is most likely to be the division’s 2020-21 “breakthrough” player from another team?

Mark Followill Mavericks TV

Maybe Christian Wood already sort of broke through, but he’s the guy I’m watching. In his final 15 games with Detroit last spring, he averaged 22 points and nine rebounds a game. It looks like he’s poised to put up great numbers in Houston.

Matt Thomas Rockets Radio

If Zion can stay healthy and provide plenty of minutes, he might be the hardest player to defend in the division. I’ll also be interested to see if Luka becomes a legitimate league MVP candidate. Lastly, will Christian Wood become the same type of double double he was in Detroit last season?

Jim Eichenhofer Pelicans.com

I was impressed by what Brandon Clarke did as a solid and efficient rookie in Memphis. It seems like he’s headed for a very good career and could get a larger opportunity this season, particularly early in the season with Jaren Jackson sidelined. San Antonio seemingly has multiple potential candidates, such as Keldon Johnson, Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker.

Michael C. Wright NBA.com

Christian Wood is 25 and on his sixth NBA team, but he’s been given a great opportunity in Houston to build on what he did last season in Detroit. Playing alongside playmakers such as James Harden and John Wall should definitely help, as should the tutelage of veteran DeMarcus Cousins. Wood has shown an ability to score in just about every way imaginable, and you know Stephen Silas will be creative in how he’s used.

If you had to build a starting five and sixth man, taking at least one player from each Southwest Division team, what would your team look like and why?

Mark Followill Mavericks TV

Of course, I have to take the potential MVP Luka Doncic from my hometown Mavs. I want Zion Williamson from the Pelicans as one of my big men. I still like a big man who can provide some interior offense so my other big is the very underrated Jonas Valanciunas from the Grizzlies. Derrick White of the Spurs has the kind of game that will work as an off-guard next to Luka because he can play with or without the ball. I need some grit and shooting and no one better to tie it all together than the ultimate glue guy PJ Tucker of the Rockets as my small forward. I need shooting and scoring off the bench so give me Brandon Ingram of the Pelicans so I will have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to my sixth man.

Matt Thomas Rockets Radio

James Harden, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, DeMar DeRozan, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, with Jaren Jackson as the sixth man. It’s a good balance of youth and experience. This lineup has plenty of guys who could play multiple positions. A real shot-blocking threat coming off the bench who can rebound will spell a lineup who’s not afraid to play plenty of minutes.

Jim Eichenhofer Pelicans.com

I’d go with a leaguewide trend of downsized lineups and use Ja Morant and James Harden in the backcourt, put Luka Doncic at the three and Brandon Ingram at the four, while using LaMarcus Aldridge at center. I’d rotate between Zion Williamson and Kristaps Porzingis at sixth man, depending on what I need. Then sit back and watch this squad score 150 points a night.

Michael C. Wright NBA.com

In most scenarios, I’d have Luka Doncic as the starting point guard. But if I do that, I don’t get to have Kristaps Porzingis as my center. So, here’s my starting five: Ja Morant, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, Zion Williamson and Porzingis with Doncic coming off the bench as my sixth man. Ideally, Brandon Ingram would be my 3. But that means I couldn’t have Williamson at the 4. I like a more conventional lineup.