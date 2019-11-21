Six players listed on Pelicans Injury Report for Suns game on November 21, 2019
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and center Jahlil Okafor are listed as questionable on the New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report for Thursday's game vs. the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ.
OUT
Derrick Favors – Left Lower Back Spasms
Josh Hart – Left Ankle Sprain
Darius Miller – Right Achilles Surgery
Zion Williamson – Right Knee Scope
QUESTIONABLE
Lonzo Ball – Right Adductor Strain
Jahlil Okafor – Left Ankle Sprain
