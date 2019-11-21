Pelicans injury report graphic

Six players listed on Pelicans Injury Report for Suns game on November 21, 2019

Posted: Nov 20, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and center Jahlil Okafor are listed as questionable on the New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report for Thursday's game vs. the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ.

OUT
Derrick Favors – Left Lower Back Spasms
Josh Hart – Left Ankle Sprain
Darius Miller – Right Achilles Surgery
Zion Williamson – Right Knee Scope

QUESTIONABLE
Lonzo Ball – Right Adductor Strain
Jahlil Okafor – Left Ankle Sprain

Tags
Ball, Lonzo, Favors, Derrick, Gray, Josh, Hart, Josh, Okafor, Jahlil

Interested in Pelicans Injury updates? Sign up to get the latest info!











Related Content

Ball, Lonzo

Favors, Derrick

Gray, Josh

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter