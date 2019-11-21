Six players listed on Pelicans Injury Report for Suns game on November 21, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and center Jahlil Okafor are listed as questionable on the New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report for Thursday's game vs. the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ.

OUT

Derrick Favors – Left Lower Back Spasms

Josh Hart – Left Ankle Sprain

Darius Miller – Right Achilles Surgery

Zion Williamson – Right Knee Scope