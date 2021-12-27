Six New Orleans Pelicans players out for Tuesday’s Cleveland game

The shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans saw their four-game win streak come to an end at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, but they will look to bounce back against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans may be without both of their All-Star forwards as Brandon Ingram is listed as doubtful on the team's Injury Report after exiting in the first quarter of the Oklahoma City game with left Achilles soreness.

The following Pelicans players remain out for Tuesday's 7 p.m. game at the Smoothie King Center: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (health and safety protocols), Jose Alvarado (health and safety protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Didi Louzada (league suspension), Naji Marshall (health and safety protocols) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture). Guard Josh Hart (left ankle sprain) is questionable for the matchup. Center Jonas Valanciunas is probable after missing the previous two games with a non-Covid illness.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

CLEVELAND (20-13)

Sunday win vs Toronto

Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love

NEW ORLEANS (12-22)

Sunday loss at Oklahoma City

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Willy Hernangomez

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 28: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31: at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Cleveland 24-17