Shaneika Dabney-Henderson on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 1, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans vice president of production Shaneika Dabney-Henderson joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss the making of 'The Squad', the team's all-access video series. Dabney-Henderson talks about telling the stories of our Pelicans roster and the cooperation with the Basketball Operations staff to gather the behind-the-scenes footage of the 2021-22 NBA season.
Garrett Temple on keys to recent wins, Jonas Valanciunas's game | Pelicans Shootaround 12-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Garrett Temple speaks following Wednesday's shootaround ahead of the game against the Dallas Mavericks on December 1st.
Willy Hernangomez on bench production | Pelicans Shootaround 12-1-21
Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez speaks to the media following shootaround ahead of Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks on December 1st.
| 02:05
New Orleans Pelicans All-Access | The Squad Ep. 3
An all-access behind the scenes look at the New Orleans Pelicans as Willie Green returns to Phoenix for the first time as a head coach and the Pelicans continue to fight and get healthy. Get to know the players, staff and people behind the scenes of the Pelicans organization as new head coach Willie green ushers in a new chapter for the team.
| 08:28
24 Seconds with Brandon Ingram presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram goes up against the shot clock and answers a range of quick-fire questions about what completes his outfits, his guilty pleasure food, and more.
| 00:40
Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview 11-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the LA Clippers on November 29, 2021.
| 06:10
Willie Green | Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview 11-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the LA Clippers on November 29, 2021.
| 10:29
Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview 11-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the LA Clippers on November 29, 2021.
| 07:48
Herbert Jones | Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview 11-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the LA Clippers on November 29, 2021.
| 03:33
Game Recap: Pelicans 123, Clippers 104
Jonas Valanciunas recorded a career-high 39 points (7-8 3pt FG), along with 15 rebounds for the Pelicans as they defeated the Clippers, 123-104. Brandon Ingram added 27 points and seven rebounds for t
| 00:01
Nightly Notable: Jonas Valanciunas | Nov. 29
Jonas Valanciunas shoots 7-for-7 from 3-point en route to a career-high 39 points along with 15 rebounds in a win over the Clippers.
| 00:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 27 points vs. LA Clippers 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallies 27 points in the team's win vs. the LA Clippers on November 29, 2021.
| 00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores career-high 39 points vs. LA Clippers 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas racked up a career-high 39 points in the team's win vs. the LA Clippers on November 29, 2021.
| 00:01
Jonas Valanciunas On-Court Postgame Interview | 11/29/21 vs. LA Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks with Jen Hale following his career-night in the team's win over the Clippers.
| 01:22
Herbert Jones baseline cut and-1 | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones cuts down the baseline and finishes on the reverse.
| 00:22
Garrett Temple beats the buzzer | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple knocks down the triple at the end of the third quarter.
| 00:16
Josh Hart lobs to Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart lobs up the fastbreak, alley-oop pass to Brandon Ingram for the slam.
| 00:24
Jonas Valanciunas drills seven triples in the first half | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas gets the hot hand in the first half, knocking down seven triples against the LA Clippers.
| 01:24
Jonas Valanciunas cleans up around the rim | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas cleans up at the rim with the second chance slam.
| 00:22
Willy Hernangomez throwdown | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez runs the floor for the fastbreak slam.
| 00:22
Brandon Ingram gets the roll | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds his spot, rises up for the jumper and gets the roll for the score.
| 00:19
Brandon Ingram hits corner three | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart dishes to Brandon Ingram in the corner for the triple.
| 00:15
Herbert Jones drive and-1 | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights 11/29/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones drives to the rim and finishes with the lay-up and-1.
| 00:23
Brandon Ingram on overcoming offensive struggles | Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview 11-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Utah Jazz on November 27, 2021.
| 03:58
Willy Hernangomez on Utah's physicality, lessons learned | Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview 11-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Utah Jazz on November 27, 2021.
| 03:46
Willie Green on the loss, Jaxson Hayes in 4Q | Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview 11-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Utah Jazz on November 27, 2021.
| 03:20
Jaxson Hayes knocks down the 3 | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes knocks down the triple against the Jazz.
| 00:09
Devonte' Graham floater | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham gets to his spot in the paint to sink the floater.
| 00:09
Willy Hernangomez slam | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez slides past the Jazz for the slam.
| 00:11
Jonas Valanciunas tips it home | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas tips home the second chance bucket.
| 00:20
Josh Hart drive and score | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights 11/27/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart drive to the rim for the score against the Jazz.
| 00:22
