Seeking fifth straight win Sunday in Denver, Pelicans injury list remains unchanged

Among the Western Conference’s other 13 arenas, New Orleans has enjoyed more recent success in Denver’s Ball Arena than perhaps any venue, winning four of its last five trips to the Mile High City, including by a 113-105 tally last month. On Sunday (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM), the Pelicans will try to continue that effectiveness against a Nuggets team that’s gone 18-11 at home this season.

New Orleans’ injury list has not changed recently, with Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) listed as out.

On the Denver side, reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic was sidelined for Friday’s win over Houston due to illness. Basketball fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back), who’ve been out with long-term injuries. Zeke Nnaji (knee) was listed as questionable Friday and did not play.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (27-36, 10TH IN WEST)

Friday win vs. Utah

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

DENVER (37-26, 6TH IN WEST)

Friday win vs. Houston

Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green, DeMarcus Cousins

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 8: Denver 120, at New Orleans 114 (OT)

Jan. 28: Denver 116, at New Orleans 105

Feb. 4: New Orleans 113, at Denver 105

March 6: at Denver, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Denver 38-29 (Pelicans won last 1); Denver 4-1 in postseason (2009 Western Conference first round)