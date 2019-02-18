Second-half focus will at least partly be on development of Pelicans young players

Although the New Orleans Pelicans haven’t completely abandoned hope of getting hot and somehow making a push back into playoff contention, with six games separating them and the eighth-place LA Clippers (31-26) in the standings, the focus will likely shift more to the future than it has during any recent season in the Crescent City. Fortunately for the Pelicans (26-33) and their fans, there is also more young talent on the squad’s roster than there has been in previous years, including rookie guard Frank Jackson, 20; center Jahlil Okafor, 23; and rookie forward Kenrich Williams, 24. Trade-deadline pickup Stanley Johnson hasn’t played a ton in his brief time in the Big Easy, but the forward is only 22, while fellow 22-year-old Cheick Diallo has had encouraging moments of late. With an eye toward 2019-20, here’s a look at some of the team’s rising prospects and what to look for from them over the final seven weeks of this season:

Frank Jackson

Best first-half stretch: From Jan. 24-Feb. 2, Jackson scored double-digit points in four of five games, capped by a 25-point effort in San Antonio (he had nine points vs. Denver in the only non-double-figure game among that group).

At times during training camp, Jackson was a topic of excitement in the locker room, with teammates intrigued by the potential the second-round pick was showing, after he sat out all of 2017-18 due to a foot injury. As is the case with most rookies, it ended up taking him some time to find his stride and establish himself as a regular in New Orleans’ rotation, but he’s shown gradual progress, with his minutes per game climbing every month from November (10.5) to February (21.9).

Last week, Alvin Gentry noted that consistency is what he most wants to see from the Utah native to close his first pro campaign.

“That’s the key word, he needs to be more consistent, in his approach and what he’s doing defensively,” Gentry said. “He’s going to have to continue to work on his game, not just the individual part of it, but also seeing it as a team game, and what he can do in certain angles and areas. Typical rookie stuff.”

Jrue Holiday has been a mentor for Jackson since Day 1; Holiday has praised Jackson’s work ethic and dedication to improving.

Gentry: “The way you (get better) is to put in the work – and he continually does.”

Jahlil Okafor

Best first-half stretch: Okafor notched at least 14 points and eight rebounds every game from Jan. 21-30, a span that began with a breakout performance in Memphis on Martin Luther King Day (20 points, 10 rebounds, 9/11 shooting).

After signing as a bargain free agent, Okafor wasn’t even a lock to be on the New Orleans roster, but he remained patient through numerous DNPs early in ’18-19 and took advantage when his number was called. He authored his first eye-opening performance at Milwaukee on Dec. 19, stepping in for an injured Anthony Davis to pile up 17 points in only 13 minutes. Since Jan. 21, he’s started all but one game he’s been available to play at center.

“I’m just trying to get better each game,” the Duke product said. “I’m in a position where I’m playing consistent minutes, so I want to learn as much as I can as fast as I can.”

The 6-foot-11, 275-pounder has quietly become one of the better individual stories around the NBA, a former No. 3 overall draft pick in ’15 who bounced from Philadelphia to Brooklyn to the Big Easy before appearing to find his footing.

“It means a lot,” Okafor said of his recent excellent play. “I’ve had a lot of struggles in the NBA, so to have some type of success, it just feels good, and makes you want more. Playing games and watching film, I’ve been able to see the improvements I can make and how much better I can be. It’s exciting to think about it.”

Okafor has benefited from focusing on his conditioning, getting in better shape than he was when he first entered the league. Gentry sees that area as one that will help the Chicago native make another jump as a pro.

“He’s got to continue to push himself, to where he can play beyond that six-minute mark, where he kind of hits a bit of a wall,” Gentry said of Okafor’s on-court stints. “And continue to stress not getting himself into foul trouble – which he’s done a really good job of lately – and continue to get better. (As a recent starter) he’s getting a chance to play against some really good players.”

Kenrich Williams

Best first-half stretch: The TCU product has contributed in multiple areas in virtually every game since he became a prominent part of the rotation, which is why his minutes have continued to rise. "Kenny Hustle" served notice that he’s a quality rebounder by grabbing 16 boards in 30 minutes at Houston on Jan. 29, then came back the next night to score 21 points vs. Denver, highlighted by five three-pointers.

Williams can play both forward spots, and some of the beauty of what he’s shown early in his NBA career is that he can be plugged into a variety of roles, capable of scoring, rebounding, passing, playing aggressive defense and even blocking some shots (eight in a recent seven-game stretch).

Gentry’s emphasis to the Texas native has been very straightforward – and very encouraging for any brand-new pro to hear.

“Continue to do what you’re doing,” Gentry said of what he wants from Williams. “He’s a really smart player with a high basketball IQ, and I think that’s really helped the situation. He’s a real humble kid. He’s going to go out, compete and play hard every game. That’s really the message we’ve sent to him. It doesn’t take long to see that a guy has a great feel for the game. Usually those are the guys, when given an opportunity, who can really take advantage of it quicker than the average rookie can.”