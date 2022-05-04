Season Recap on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - May 4, 2022
Recap: Pelicans, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana assist community following Arabi tornado
On Wednesday, March 29, 2022, New Orleans Pelicans employees and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana joined forces with Rebuild Together New Orleans to help clean up and move debris from a house affected by the EF-3 tornado that hit Arabi, Louisiana.
| 01:09
Team staff congratulates Pelicans players on NBA Playoff run | 2021-2022 NBA Season
Ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans final season interviews, the team's executives and staff surprised Pelicans players at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center to applaude the team's NBA playoff run.
| 02:27
Kira Lewis Jr. on his rehab process, being with the team | Pelicans End of Season Interview 2021-2022
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. talks with the media at his exit interview at the end of the 2021-22 NBA season.
| 03:54
Larry Nance Jr. on staying in New Orleans long-term | Pelicans End of Season Interview 2021-2022
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. speaks following the conclusion of the Pelicans' 2021-2022 NBA season.
| 07:11
Willy Hernangomez on his first playoff experience | Pelicans End of Season Interview 2021-2022
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez speaks to the media following the 2021-2022 season.
| 05:25
Devonte' Graham on CJ McCollum, his first year in New Orleans | Pelicans End of Season Interviews 2021-2022
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks with the media at the conclusion of the Pelicans' 2021-22 NBA season.
| 04:33
Jaxson Hayes on playing for Willie Green | Pelicans End of Season Interviews 2021-2022
New Orleans Pelicans forward Jaxson Hayes talks with the media at his exit interview at the conclusion of the 2021-22 NBA season.
| 03:34
Naji Marshall recaps "special" season | Pelicans End of Season Interview 2021-2022
New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Naji Marshall speaks with the media at the conclusion of the Pelicans' 2021-22 NBA season.
| 02:37
Trey Murphy III recaps his "rollercoaster" rookie season | Pelicans End of Season Interview 2021-2022
New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Trey Murphy III speaks to the media following the 2021-2022 NBA season.
| 03:50
Davin Griffin on Willie Green, meaningful games this season | Pelicans End of Season Interview 2021-2022
New Orleans Pelicans Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin speaks with the media at the conclusion of the Pelicans' 2021-22 NBA season.
| 18:13
Jonas Valanciunas recaps his first season in New Orleans | Pelicans End of Season Interviews 2021-2022
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks with the media following the 2021-2022 NBA season.
| 04:42
Willie Green on building a winning program, his first year | Pelicans End of Season Interview 2021-2022
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media at the conclusion of the Pelicans' 2021-22 NBA season.
| 15:58
Zion Williamson on Future in New Orleans, Playoff Atmosphere | Pelicans End of Season Interview 2021-2022
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks with the media at his exit interview at the conclusion of the 2021-22 NBA season. Zion talks about his future in New Orleans, the impact of his Pelicans teammates, and the playoff atmosphere at the Smoothie King Center.
| 08:50
NBA on TNT: New Orleans Pelicans have a promising future
Charles Barkley gives his praise to the New Orleans Pelicans and believes their future is bright.
| 00:00
Play of the Day: Herbert Jones | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 6 | Pelicans vs. Suns
Catch the NBA Play of the Day from New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones against the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
| 00:00
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns 2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 6 | 4-28-22
Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players postgame interviews following game 6 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/28/2022).
| 07:19
Assist of the Night: Brandon Ingram | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 6 | Pelicans vs. Suns
Catch the NBA Assist of the Night from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram full-court heave to Jaxson Hayes against the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
| 00:00
Jose Alvarado Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Suns 2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 6
Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players postgame interviews following game 6 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/28/2022).
| 07:15
CJ McCollum and Herb Jones joint postgame interview | Pelicans-Suns 2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 6
Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players postgame interviews following game 6 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/28/2022).
| 09:15
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Suns NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 6 | 4-28-22
Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame LIVE: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players postgame interviews following game 6 of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs between the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns (4/28/2022).
| 06:00
Pelicans players thank fans at conclusion of 2021-22 NBA season
New Orleans Pelicans players thank Pelicans fans for their support at the conclusion of the 2021-22 NBA season.
| 00:40
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 16 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 16 points vs. Phoenix Suns
| 01:53
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Larry Nance Jr. scores 15 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Larry Nance Jr. scores 15 points vs. Phoenix Suns
| 01:29
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Herbert Jones scores 16 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Herbert Jones scores 16 points vs. Phoenix Suns
| 02:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 21 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 21 points vs. Phoenix Suns
| 02:02
Jose Alvarado with the and-one | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Jose Alvarado with the and-one | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
| 00:21
Jonas Valanciunas drains the tough layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Jonas Valanciunas drains the tough layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
| 00:18
Brandon Ingram rips it away | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Brandon Ingram rips it away | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
| 00:23
Herbert Jones gets the steal and layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Herbert Jones gets the steal and layup | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
| 00:22
Trey Murphy III drains another 3 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
Trey Murphy III drains another 3 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 5
| 00:19
