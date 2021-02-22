Sean Kelley on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 22, 2021
ESPN's Sean Kelley, who called Sunday's game on ESPN Radio, joins Daniel Sallerson to recap the Pelicans 24-pt comeback against the Boston Celtics.
Audio Link
Pelicans vs. Celtics Slo-Mo Highlights 2/21/21
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' overtime win against the Boston Celtics in Game 30 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
All Videos
Pelicans vs. Celtics Slo-Mo Highlights 2/21/21
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' overtime win against the Boston Celtics in Game 30 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 02:03
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics - February 21, 2021
Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Boston Celtics on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
| 01:50
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-21-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram discusses the team's comeback win in overtime against the Boston Celtics in his postgame interview on February 21, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center.
| 03:04
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-21-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball discusses the team's comeback win in overtime against the Boston Celtics in his postgame interview on February 21, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center.
| 02:19
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Josh Hart 2-21-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart discusses the team's comeback win in overtime against the Boston Celtics in his postgame interview on February 21, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center.
| 05:29
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-21-2021
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy discusses the team's comeback win in overtime against the Boston Celtics in his postgame interview on February 21, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center.
| 08:27
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-21-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson discusses the team's comeback win in overtime against the Boston Celtics in his postgame interview on February 21, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center.
| 04:58
Full Game Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics
Check out highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans 120-115 OT win vs. Boston Celtics.
| 00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram led team with 33 points vs. Boston Celtics
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram led the team with 33 points, including the go-ahead triple in OT, in the team's win over the Boston Celtics.
| 00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 28 points vs. Boston Celtics
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson tallied 28 points in the team's OT victory over the Boston Celtics.
| 00:01
Brandon Ingram hits OT three-pointer for late lead | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram knocks down the triple in overtime to give the Pelicans the lead.
| 00:17
Zion Williamson go-ahead bucket and-1 | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson bulldozes to the rim for the go-ahead score and foul.
| 00:34
Brandon Ingram drills triple | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram pulls up for the game-tying triple against the Celtics.
| 00:17
Brandon Ingram drive and one| Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram uses his length and gets to the rim for the score.
| 00:28
Josh Hart strong finish | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart makes a strong move to the rim for the and-1 finish.
| 00:26
Zion Williamson on the run | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson cruises down the lane to close out the third quarter with the lay-up.
| 00:08
Brandon Ingram dishes to Willy Hernangomez | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drops a dime to Willy Hernangomez who dives to the rim.
| 00:19
Eric Bledsoe lay-up and-1 | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe finishes off the glass and draws the foul.
| 00:18
Josh Hart show and go | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart finishes the tough shot at the rim.
| 00:10
Zion Williamson explodes to rim and-1 | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson explodes to the rim and picks up the foul.
| 00:24
Willy Hernangomez slam | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez rises up for the one-handed flush against the Celtics.
| 00:12
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Celtics | February 21, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Boston Celtics on Sunday, February 21 at 2:30 PM CT on ABC.
| 00:30
Stan Van Gundy talks importance of closing games down the stretch | Pelicans Post-Practice 2/20/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 2/20/2021.
| 10:27
Kira Lewis Jr. recaps the Pelicans game against Phoenix | Pelicans Post-Practice 2/20/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 2/20/2021.
| 04:55
Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 2-19-21
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
| 03:13
Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 2-19-21
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
| 03:52
Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 2-19-21
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
| 04:39
Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 2-19-21
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
| 04:38
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns 2-19-21
Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
| 01:54
Highlights: Brandon Ingram drops 25 vs. Phoenix Suns 2-19-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
| 01:51
NEXT UP: