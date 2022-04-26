Sean Kelley on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 26, 2022
Pelicans fly to Phoenix for Game 5 against the Suns
Go behind the scenes as the New Orleans Pelicans catch their flight to Phoenix for Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
All Videos
Pelicans fly to Phoenix for Game 5 against the Suns
Go behind the scenes as the New Orleans Pelicans catch their flight to Phoenix for Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
| 00:55
Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson on the team's hard work & success
New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson talks with Bally Sports New Orleans' Jen Hale about the success of the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2021-22 NBA season and playoffs.
| 01:37
Jamie Foxx, Jose Alvarado postgame respect after Game 4 win vs. Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4-24-22
Actor, comedian, and singer Jamie Foxx shares his fandom with New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and head coach Willie Green following the team's Game 4 win over the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
| 01:51
Willie Green locker room speech after Game 4 win vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4-24-22
Hear New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame speech following the team's Game 4 win over the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
| 00:38
Game Recap: Pelicans 118, Suns 103 Game 4 | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Led by Brandon Ingrams 30 points, four rebounds and five assists, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game four, 118-103. Jonas Valanciunas added a Playoff career-high 26 points, alo
| 00:02
Brandon Ingram postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
| 04:03
Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas' postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
| 03:00
Herb Jones postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones' postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
| 02:43
Jose Alvarado postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
| 03:46
CJ McCollum postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
| 05:23
Willie Green postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
| 07:03
Pelicans forward Herb Jones Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones' highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
| 01:43
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 26 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 26 points vs. Phoenix Suns
| 01:54
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 30 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 30 points vs. Phoenix Suns
| 01:56
New Orleans Pelicans Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns 4/24/22
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs the Phoenix Suns from Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
| 03:00
Brandon Ingram (30 points) highlights vs. Phoenix Suns
Brandon Ingram leads Pelicans with 30 points in New Orleans' Game 4 victory, which evened the series at 2-2.
| 00:01
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Jonas Valanciunas scores a career-playoff-high 26 points vs. Phoenix in Game 4 as the Pelicans even the series at 2-2.
| 00:01
Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans in Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns 4/24/22
Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns, 04/24/2022
| 00:00
Jose 'Grand Theft' Alvarado picks Chris Paul's pocket | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado finally gets the sneaky steal from behind on Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
| 00:46
Herb Jones with multiple game-changing defensive plays in the 4th quarter
Herb Jones astoundingly blocks two 3-pointers and steals an inbounds pass while generally disrupting the Suns' offense down the stretch.
| 00:00
Herb Jones at it again on the block | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with another huge block vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
| 00:25
Herb Jones late game steal and dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with another big defensive play on the steal and dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
| 00:58
Jonas Valanciunas triple gets the Pelicans bench up | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas drains the three pointer late vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
| 00:31
Herb Jones full extension block | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the big time block late in the game vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
| 00:17
Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
| 00:57
Brandon Ingram posterizes Torrey Craig | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram destroys the rim on the monster dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
| 00:25
Herb Jones over the shoulder high off the glass | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with a pretty hook shot high off the glass vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
| 00:12
Brandon Ingram fakes out Mikal Bridges twice on the jumper
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram continues to cook as he gets Mikal Bridges in the air twice before knocking down the mid-range jumper vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
| 00:16
Jaxson Hayes dunk off Brandon Ingram dime | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds a cutting Jaxson Hayes for the monster dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
| 00:24
Brandon Ingram hot start to 2nd half | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was all over the place to start the 2nd half vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
| 00:44
NEXT UP: