Schedule Breakdown on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - August 20, 2021
Daniel Sallerson, Jim Eichenhofer, and Erin Summers go over the Pelicans' 2021-22 schedule that was released this afternoon.
Pelicans Schedule Release Video | 2021-22 NBA Season
New Orleans Pelicans schedule release video for the 2021-22 NBA season! Whether it’s how we party, how we drive or how we play, we do it our way - see who’s getting ready for some of the most fun matchups of the season.
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 87, Timberwolves 59
The Pelicans defeated the Timberwolves, 87-59. Naji Marshall recorded five points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Pelicans, while Daulton Hommes added a game-high 17 points in the victory.
| 00:01
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans Summer League 8-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green shares his takeaways from the team's undefeated Summer League run following their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
| 06:11
Naji Marshall Postgame Interview | Pelicans Summer League 8-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall talks about playing for head coach Willie Green and the team's defensive execution during NBA Summer League following their win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
| 02:53
Naji Marshall On-Court Postgame Interview vs. Timberwolves | NBA Summer League 2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall talks about the team's undefeated showing in 2021 NBA Summer League following their win over the Timberwolves.
| 01:03
Daulton Hommes mid-flight finish| Pelicans-Timberwolves Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Daulton Hommes knocks down the difficult mid-range floater.
| 00:11
Anžejs Pasečņiks drive and-1 | Pelicans-Timberwolves Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Anžejs Pasečņiks goes strong to the rim and picks up the score and-1.
| 00:18
Moses Wright Halftime Interview vs. Timberwolves | 2021 Pelicans Summer League
New Orleans Pelicans center Moses Wright talks about the team's success in the first half of their Summer League battle against the Timberwolves.
| 00:52
Moses Wright fast break slam | Pelicans-Timberwolves Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall threads the pass to center Moses Wright for the fast break dunk.
| 00:21
Jose Alvarado behind-the-back dish | Pelicans-Timberwolves Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado dishes a behind-the-back dime to Moses Wright on the fast break.
| 00:11
Herb Jones connects from deep | Pelicans-Timberwolves Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones comes off the screen and drains the three-pointer.
| 00:13
Herb Jones rejection | Pelicans-Timberwolves Summer League Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones closes in on the three point shooter for the block.
| 00:14
Pelicans-Warriors Slo-Mo Highlights NBA Summer League 8/15/2021
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of 2021 NBA Summer League.
| 01:45
Pelicans Trey Murphy top plays from 2021 NBA Summer League
Check out top play highlights of New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III from 2021 NBA Summer League. The Pelicans wrap up Summer League play vs. Minnesota on Tuesday, August 17 at 6:30pm CST.
| 03:28
Pelicans forward Herbert Jones top plays from 2021 NBA Summer League
Check out top play highlights of newly signed New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones from 2021 NBA Summer League. The Pelicans wrap up Summer League play vs. Minnesota on Tuesday, August 17 at 6:30pm CST.
| 01:51
Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky introductory media availability 8/16/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky talks to the media for the first time since joining the Pelicans.
| 11:12
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Trey Murphy talks 2021 NBA Summer League experience
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III postgame interview following the Pelicans win over the Golden State Warriors in game four of the 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/21).
| 04:35
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Willie Green on going undefeated in 2021 NBA Summer League
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans win over the Golden State Warriors in game four of the 2021 NBA Summer League. The Pelicans ended Summer League undefeated.
| 03:54
Trey Murphy scores 22 in Pelicans win vs. Golden State Warriors at 2021 Summer League
Trey Murphy (22 points) Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors at 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/2021).
| 01:56
Trey Murphy III postgame interview after Pelicans defeat Warriors in 2021 Summer League
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III on-court postgame interview after the Pelicans defeat the Golden State Warriors in 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/21).
| 01:40
Trey Murphy III & Naji Marshall help send game to overtime | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forwards Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy III come up with big plays late to send the game into overtime vs. the Golden State Warriors at 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/2021).
| 00:39
Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs Warriors| 2021 NBA Summer League
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors 4th quarter highlights from 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/2021).
| 01:15
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs Warriors| 2021 NBA Summer League
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors 3rd quarter highlights from 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/2021).
| 00:54
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs Warriors| 2021 NBA Summer League
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors 2nd quarter highlights from 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/2021).
| 01:14
Trey Murphy with 10 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Golden State Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III with 10 points in the 1st quarter vs. the Golden State Warriors at 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/2021).
| 00:56
Herbert Jones with baseline moves | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the sweet baseline move vs. Golden State Warriors at 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/2021).
| 00:16
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs Warriors| 2021 NBA Summer League
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors 1st quarter highlights from 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/2021).
| 01:17
Trey Murphy III alley-oop slam from Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III slams home the alley-oop from guard Kira Lewis Jr. vs. the Golden State Warriors at 2021 NBA Summer League (8/15/21).
| 00:17
Pelicans-Cavaliers Slo-Mo Highlights NBA Summer League 8/13/2021
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of 2021 NBA Summer League.
| 00:51
Naji Marshall on-court interview after Pelicans win vs. Cavaliers at 2021 NBA Summer League
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall on-court interview after the Pelicans defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers at 2021 NBA Summer League (8/13/21).
| 01:29
