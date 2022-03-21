Sam Farber on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 21, 2022
Charlotte Hornets radio announcer Sam Farber joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to preview tonight's game between the Pelicans and the Hornets.
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks 3/20/22
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks from the Pelicans' 117-112 win (3/20/22).
| 03:04
Jonas Valanciunas on team's character after win | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20, 2022.
| 03:32
CJ McCollum on team's progress after beating Atlanta | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20, 2022.
| 05:33
Jose Alvarado on strong night in win vs. Atlanta | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20, 2022.
| 04:50
Willie Green on win vs. Atlanta | Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview 3/20/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 20, 2022.
| 05:31
Highlights: Jose Alvarado scores 15 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 3-20-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado game highlights vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
| 01:59
Highlights: Willy Hernangomez scores 17 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 3-20-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez game highlights vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
| 01:25
Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 25 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 3-20-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum game highlights vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
| 01:56
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 26 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 3-20-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas game highlights vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
| 01:59
Jose Alvarado on-court interview after Pelicans win vs. Atlanta Hawks 3/20/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado's on-court interview with Bally Sports' Jen Hale after the Pelicans' win vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
| 01:30
Jose Alvarado clutch late game drive and finish | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado comes up clutch late with a nice drive and finish vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
| 00:32
Back-to-back 4th quarter floaters | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guards CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado hit back-to-back floaters in the paint vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
| 00:34
Willy Hernangomez fights through contact on the and-1 | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez gets the and-1 on the tough finish vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
| 00:31
Herb Jones strong defense into an and-1 finish | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones shows good defense on one end then runs the floor and finishes with the and-1 vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
| 00:36
CJ McCollum ends the half with a pair of nice buckets | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum ends the 2nd quarter with a pair of paint buckets to keep a double-digit lead at hslftime vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
| 00:24
Jaxson Hayes from downtown | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes shows off his range from three vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
| 00:15
Herbert Jones finishes Pelicans' 7th steal of the 1st quarter | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones finishes in transition off the Pelicans' seventh steal of the first quarter vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
| 00:22
Jaxson Hayes eurosteps on the finger roll and-1 | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes runs the floor and finishes with the finger roll on the and-1 vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
| 00:20
Jonas Valanciunas with the sweet stroke | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with the sweet stroke on the jumper vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
| 00:23
Herb Jones drains the triple then steals and dishes | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones drains the triple then gets the steal on the other end and finds Naji Marshall in transition vs. the Atlanta Hawks (3/20/2022).
| 00:27
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 124, Spurs 91
The Pelicans defeated the Spurs, 124-91. CJ McCollum recorded 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Pelicans, while Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 12 rebounds in the v
| 00:01
Jaxson Hayes on locked in mentality, moving to the 4 | Pelicans-Spurs Postgame Interview 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 18, 2022.
| 04:33
Willie Green on team's defense, road win in San Antonio | Pelicans-Spurs Postgame Interview 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 18, 2022.
| 03:29
CJ McCollum on game plan discipline, playoff push | Pelicans-Spurs Postgame Interview 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 18, 2022.
| 04:45
Highlights: Jaxson Hayes adds 16 points vs. San Antonio Spurs | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes tallied 16 points in the team's road win over the San Antonio Spurs.
| 01:26
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas notched 16 and 12 vs. San Antonio Spurs | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas scored 16 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the team's road win over the San Antonio Spurs.
| 01:40
Highlights: Naji Marshall tallies 18 points vs. San Antonio Spurs | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall tallied 18 points in the team's road win over the San Antonio Spurs.
| 01:24
Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 20 points vs. San Antonio Spurs | Pelicans Stat Leaders 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum led the team with 20 points in the road win against the San Antonio Spurs.
| 02:03
Jaxson Hayes on-court postgame interview | Pelicans vs. Spurs 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes speaks with sideline reporter Jen Hale about the team's win in San Antonio against the Spurs.
| 01:37
Trey Murphy POSTER slam | Pelicans-Spurs Highlights 3/18/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy drives for the poster slam over Spurs center Zach Collins.
| 00:20
