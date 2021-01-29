New Orleans Pelicans Podcast Logo

Ryan Ruocco on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 28, 2021

Posted: Jan 29, 2021

ESPN's Ryan Ruocco, who will be doing play-by-play for tonight's game between the Pelicans and Bucks, joins Daniel Sallerson to preview the game (00:00-16:24). Tom Vecchio joins us for FanDuel Friday to give you Daily Fantasy Sports updates (16:25-24:32).



Audio Link

Pelicans-Bucks Shootaround: Lonzo Ball 1-29-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about his right ankle sprain and the game plan against the Bucks following the team's shootaround on January 29, 2021.

All Videos

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Pelicans-Bucks Shootaround: Lonzo Ball 1-29-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Bucks Shootaround: Lonzo Ball 1-29-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about his right ankle sprain and the game plan against the Bucks following the team's shootaround on January 29, 2021.
Jan 29, 2021  |  02:27
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Bucks | January 29, 2021
Now Playing

SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Bucks | January 29, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, January 29 at 6:30 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans and ESPN.
Jan 29, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans fans compete in a 2-foot pizza slice eating challenge | Fan vs. Food
Now Playing

Pelicans fans compete in a 2-foot pizza slice eating challenge | Fan vs. Food

New Orleans Pelicans fans faceoff in Fat Boy's Pizza's 2-foot pizza slice eating challenge on Fan vs. Food.
Jan 28, 2021  |  07:03
Pelicans-Wizards Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-27-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Wizards Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Washington Wizards (1/27/21).
Jan 27, 2021  |  03:27
Pelicans-Wizards Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-27-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Wizards Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Washington Wizards (1/27/21).
Jan 27, 2021  |  03:07
Pelicans-Wizards Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 1-27-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Wizards Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 1-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Washington Wizards (1/27/21).
Jan 27, 2021  |  03:40
Pelicans-Wizards Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-27-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Wizards Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Washington Wizards (1/27/21).
Jan 27, 2021  |  05:55
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Washington Wizards 1-27-21
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Washington Wizards 1-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs the Washington Wizards (1/27/21).
Jan 27, 2021  |  01:57
Highlights: Brandon Ingram puts up 32 points vs. Washington Wizards 1-27-21
Now Playing

Highlights: Brandon Ingram puts up 32 points vs. Washington Wizards 1-27-21

Pelicans-Wizards Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 32 points (01/27/2021).
Jan 27, 2021  |  01:56
Zion Williamson on-court interview postgame after win vs. Wizards 1-27-21
Now Playing

Zion Williamson on-court interview postgame after win vs. Wizards 1-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks to Jen Hale postgame after the Pelicans defeat the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
Jan 27, 2021  |  01:46
Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 32 points vs. Washington Wizards 1-27-21
Now Playing

Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 32 points vs. Washington Wizards 1-27-21

Pelicans-Wizards Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson puts up 32 points (01/27/2021).
Jan 27, 2021  |  00:01
Ingram long range alley-oop dunk to Zion | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Ingram long range alley-oop dunk to Zion | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

Pelicans-Wizards Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forwards Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson connect on the alley-oop dunk vs. the Washington Wizards (1/27/21).
Jan 27, 2021  |  00:18
Assist by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Assist by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

Pelicans-Wizards Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram assists Zion Williamson in the fourth quarter vs The Washington Wizards (1/27/21).
Jan 27, 2021  |  00:09
3-pointer by Josh Hart | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

3-pointer by Josh Hart | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

Pelicans-Wizards Highlights: 3-pointer by New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart vs. the Washington Wizards (1/27/21).
Jan 27, 2021  |  00:07
Nickeil spinning floater in the paint | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Nickeil spinning floater in the paint | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

Pelicans-Wizards Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker with nice floater in the paint vs. the Washington Wizards (1/27/21).
Jan 27, 2021  |  00:20
Zion great vision to JJ Redick | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Zion great vision to JJ Redick | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

Pelicans-Wizards Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson collapses the defense and makes a nice hook pass to JJ Redick vs. the Washington Wizards (1/27/21).
Jan 27, 2021  |  00:16
Dunk by Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Dunk by Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

Pelicans-Wizards Highlights: Zion ends the third quarter with a dunk vs. the Washington Wizards. (1/27/21)
Jan 27, 2021  |  00:09
Brandon Ingram with back to back triples | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram with back to back triples | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

Pelicans-Wizards Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with 2 triples in a row vs. the Washington Wizards (1/27/21).
Jan 27, 2021  |  00:32
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs Washington Wizards 1-27-21
Now Playing

Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs Washington Wizards 1-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans highlights from the 2nd quarter vs. the Washington Wizards (1/27/21).
Jan 27, 2021  |  01:57
Steven Adams fends off 3 defenders for the putback dunk | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Steven Adams fends off 3 defenders for the putback dunk | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

Pelicans-Wizards Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams with the strong rebound in traffic and dunk finish vs. the Washington Wizards (1/27/21).
Jan 27, 2021  |  00:20
Steven Adams no-look to Zion for the dunk | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Steven Adams no-look to Zion for the dunk | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

Pelicans-Wizards Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams corrals to bounce pass and finds Zion Williamson for the dunk vs. the Washington Wizards (1/27/21).
Jan 27, 2021  |  00:23
Zion ends the 1st quarter with 3 in a row | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Zion ends the 1st quarter with 3 in a row | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

Pelicans-Wizards Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson ends the 1st quarter with three straight buckets vs. the Washington Wizards (1/27/21).
Jan 27, 2021  |  01:05
Lonzo Ball steals, Jaxson Hayes soars | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Lonzo Ball steals, Jaxson Hayes soars | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

Pelicans-Wizards Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the nice steal and vision to Jaxson Hayes for the soaring dunk vs. the Washington Wizards (1/27/21).
Jan 27, 2021  |  00:23
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs Washington Wizards 1-27-21
Now Playing

Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs Washington Wizards 1-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans highlights from the 1st quarter vs. the Washington Wizards (1/27/21).
Jan 27, 2021  |  01:45
Zion Williamson steals and deals | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson steals and deals | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

Pelicans-Wizards Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson gets the steal and runs the floor for the two-handed dunk vs. the Washington Wizards (1/27/21).
Jan 27, 2021  |  00:12
Steven Adams defending the paint | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Now Playing

Steven Adams defending the paint | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

Pelicans-Wizards Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams with the strong block vs. the Washington Wizards (1/27/21).
Jan 27, 2021  |  00:12
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Wizards | January 27, 2021
Now Playing

SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Wizards | January 27, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, January 27 at 8PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Jan 27, 2021  |  00:34
Steven Adams on the postponement of the Pelicans-Spurs game | Pelicans Post-Practice 1/26/21
Now Playing

Steven Adams on the postponement of the Pelicans-Spurs game | Pelicans Post-Practice 1/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/26/2021. Adams talked about the Pelicans-Spurs game being postponed due to NBA league protocols.
Jan 26, 2021  |  03:50
Brandon Ingram talks daily routine, continuing to improve | Pelicans Post-Practice 1/26/21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram talks daily routine, continuing to improve | Pelicans Post-Practice 1/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/26/2021. Ingram talked about his daily routine and continuing to improve on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
Jan 26, 2021  |  05:45
Stan Van Gundy on the passing of Sekou Smith | Pelicans Post-Practice 1/26/21
Now Playing

Stan Van Gundy on the passing of Sekou Smith | Pelicans Post-Practice 1/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 1/26/2021. Van Gundy talked about the passing of his former colleague Sekou Smith.
Jan 26, 2021  |  10:00

Related Content

Pelicans

podcast audio

new orleans pelicans podcast

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter