Ryan Anderson on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - March 17, 2021
Pelicans/Hornets Legend Ryan Anderson (2012-2016) joins the show to talk about the evolution of the three pointer in the NBA.
Pelicans Spotlight presented by Panini: Jaxson Hayes
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes talks about which trading card he wants the most and more in our latest player spotlight!
| 01:14
24 Seconds with Wenyen Gabriel presented by Tissot
Join New Orleans Pelicans forward Wenyen Gabriel as he goes up against the shot clock and answers a range of quick-fire questions about his favorite shoes, his family, and more.
| 00:34
Pelicans-Trail Blazers Postgame: Zion Williamson 3-16-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about Damian Lillard and the Pelicans fourth-quarter struggles in the team's road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on March 16, 2021.
| 04:05
Pelicans-Trail Blazers Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 3-16-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy talks about late game situations following the team's road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on March 16, 2021.
| 03:45
Pelicans-Trail Blazers Postgame: Brandon Ingram 3-16-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about the team's offense down the stretch following the team's road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on March 16, 2021.
| 01:45
Pelicans-Trail Blazers Postgame: Lonzo Ball 3-16-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about late game ball movement following the team's road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on March 16, 2021.
| 01:50
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker adds 20 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 20 points, including six triples, in the team's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on March 16, 2021.
| 01:46
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 30 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram led the team with 30 points in their road loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 16, 2021.
| 00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson tallies 28 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson tallied 28 points in the team's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on March 16, 2021.
| 00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball dishes career-high 17 assists vs. Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball dished out a career-high 17 assists in the team's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on March 16, 2021.
| 00:01
Brandon Ingram lay-up and-1 | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives, score and picks up the foul.
| 00:21
Zion Williamson drive and dunk | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson attacks the rim for the two-handed slam.
| 00:25
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drills corner three | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans swing the ball to guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker for the corner triple.
| 00:20
Lonzo Ball fast break finish | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball collects a pass from Zion Williamson on the run for the fast break score.
| 00:09
Jaxson Hayes rejection | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes protects the rim, rejecting a shot by Enes Kanter.
| 00:10
Zion Williamson cleared for takeoff | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson snags the pass from Lonzo Ball and soars in for the slam
| 00:22
Zion Williamson Spin and Score | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson uses a quick first step to roll past the Blazers defense.
| 00:23
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Portland
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Portland for back-to-back games against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, March 16 and Thursday March 18, 2021.
| 00:32
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Trip | Trail Blazers & Nuggets
Get HYPE for the Pelicans road trip as the squad faces the Portland Trail Blazers on March 16 and 18 and the Denver Nuggets on March 23.
| 00:30
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Jaxson Hayes 3-14-21
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).
| 05:20
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 3-14-21
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).
| 02:32
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 3-14-21
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).
| 02:43
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-14-21
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).
| 05:47
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 3-14-21
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).
| 09:57
Jaxson Hayes scores 17 points | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes scores 17 points in Sunday's win over the Clippers.
| 01:58
Lonzo Ball notches 20 points | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball scores 20 points in Sunday's win over the Clippers.
| 01:59
Brandon Ingram pours in 23 points | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 23 points in Sunday's win over the Clippers.
| 01:57
Zion Williamson totals 27 points | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scores 27 points in Sunday's win over the Clippers.
| 01:59
New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers highlights
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. LA Clippers, 03/14/2021
| 00:01
Josh Hart assist to Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart finds Zion Williamson in transition for the bucket.
| 00:10
