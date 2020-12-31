Royce Young on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 31, 2020
Studio host Daniel Sallerson and Pelicans.com writer Jim Eichenhofer get you ready for Thursday's match-up against the Oklahoma City Thunder with NBA writer for ESPN, Royce Young.
Audio Link
Kira Lewis Jr. recaps his first action in an NBA regular season game | Pelicans Post-Practice
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 12/30/2020.
All Videos
Kira Lewis Jr. recaps his first action in an NBA regular season game | Pelicans Post-Practice
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 12/30/2020.
| 05:25
Steven Adams on returning to Oklahoma City and playing the Thunder | Pelicans Post-Practice
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 12/30/2020.
| 03:30
Stan Van Gundy talks improving offensively, eliminating turnovers | Pelicans Post-Practice
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 12/30/2020.
| 08:05
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Brandon Ingram (12/29/20)
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans loss against the Phoenix Suns (12/29/20).
| 03:33
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Zion Williamson (12/27/20)
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans loss against the Phoenix Suns (12/29/20).
| 03:19
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: Stan Van Gundy (12/29/20)
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans loss against the Phoenix Suns (12/29/20).
| 05:19
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 20 points at Phoenix
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scores 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting against the Phoenix Suns.
| 01:39
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: Kira Lewis Jr. steal and score
New Orleans Pelicans rookie guard Kira Lewis Jr. anticipates the pass on the defensive end and finishes with a bucket on the offensive end.
| 00:08
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker score plus the foul
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker attacks the rim and finishes for the And-1 opportunity.
| 00:11
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: Zion Williamson alley-oop
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws down the alley-oop off the feed from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
| 00:09
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: Brandon Ingram And-1
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram converts the basket plus the foul.
| 00:09
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: Eric Bledsoe beats the shot clock with miraculous bucket
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe beats the shot clock buzzer with a difficult shot from behind the backboard.
| 00:28
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: Zion Williamson attacks the basket
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson attacks the rim and finishes the bucket over the defender with a soft touch.
| 00:10
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: Steven Adams dunk
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams receives the pass from Brandon Ingram and flushes home the one-handed dunk.
| 00:08
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: Brandon Ingram bucket
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finishes the difficult layup attempt through contact.
| 00:10
Brandon Ingram previews the Pelicans-Suns matchup | Pelicans Shootaround
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram shootaround media availability prior to the Pelicans-Suns matchup on December 29, 2020.
| 05:58
JJ Redick on Chris Paul, prep for Pelicans-Suns game | Pelicans Shootaround
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick shootaround media availability prior to the Pelicans-Suns matchup on December 29, 2020.
| 02:57
Eric Bledsoe recaps the Pelicans’ defensive effort against San Antonio | Pelicans Post-Practice
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 12/28/2020.
| 04:11
Jaxson Hayes on Brandon Ingram, improving on the defensive end | Pelicans Post-Practice
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 12/28/2020.
| 03:15
Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans win against San Antonio | Pelicans Post-Practice
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 12/28/2020.
| 06:21
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Josh Hart (12/27/20)
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 06:28
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Stan Van Gundy (12/27/20)
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 08:48
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Lonzo Ball (12/27/20)
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 01:49
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Brandon Ingram (12/27/20)
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 06:02
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Zion Williamson (12/27/20)
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans win against the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 04:50
Brandon Ingram sideline interview after the Pelicans win vs. Spurs (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram sideline interview following the Pelicans win over the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 02:57
Highlights: Brandon Ingram drops 28 vs. the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with 28 points vs. San Antonio Spurs, 12/27/2020
| 00:01
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs, 12/27/2020
| 00:01
Highlights: Josh Hart with 12 points & 10 rebounds vs. San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart posts 12 points & 11 rebounds vs. San Antonio Spurs, 12/27/2020
| 00:00
Pelicans-Spurs Highlights: Eric Bledsoe closes the game with a block (12/27/20)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe gets the block on the last possession vs. the San Antonio Spurs (12/27/20).
| 00:31
NEXT UP: