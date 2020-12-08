Rookie guard Kira Lewis showing positive signs early in Pelicans training camp

Rookie point guard Kira Lewis Jr. must be doing something right early in New Orleans training camp. Just three days into full-team practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, he’s already received some notable praise from his first NBA head coach and the Pelicans’ most experienced player.

“I love what Kira’s done,” Stan Van Gundy said of the rookie’s initial performance in training camp. “Number one, you can tell his talent is there. He’s quick, can shoot the ball, plays really hard, has good defensive instincts. He’s got a lot going for him as a player. So that’s exciting.

“But he’s also a great worker with a great attitude. He just tries to do everything you ask him to do. From my experience, players who do that – with his kind of talent – get better quickly. So we’re really encouraged by what we’ve seen early on.”

Now in his 15th NBA training camp, JJ Redick indicated that Lewis has demonstrated why NBA teams viewed him as a lottery pick in the Nov. 20 draft. New Orleans chose the 6-foot-3, 170-pounder from the University of Alabama at No. 13 overall.

“His speed strikes you immediately,” Redick said after Tuesday’s practice. “It seems like he’s a better shooter than I thought – (but) I mean, I don’t watch a ton of college basketball. Watching him in drills, his ability to knock down open threes so far in practice has been really good. He’s also coachable. He’s just got a good demeanor out on the court, responds well. I can see why we took him with that pick.”

Still only 19 – he won’t leave his teens until an April 6 birthday – Lewis has been receiving some guidance from 11th-year NBA veteran and fellow Alabama native Eric Bledsoe. One message from Bledsoe; the importance of mixing up tempo and not trying to play fast every second on the court.

“He’s teaching me how to change my speeds,” Lewis said. “Him being quick and me being quick, how he slows down and changes pace, gets his teammates involved, defensive terminology and small things to use to be a good defender. (Bledsoe is) being a good vet and teaching me the everyday process of being in the NBA.”

Given how much the Pelicans still need to learn about Van Gundy’s system, they have not spent considerable time playing fullcourt five-on-five yet, but plan to do more scrimmaging Wednesday. In his ultra-early on-court NBA experience, Lewis has appreciated the additional spacing provided by teammates like Redick, who is 20th all-time in career threes made (4,526).

“(There is) so much shooting on the court,” Lewis said. “It’s really tough on defenses, because you’ve got to protect the paint, but you might have a shooter you’re trying to guard. Prime example, JJ, being able to shoot the ball so quick is really tough.

“It’s different in college, (because in the NBA) you can’t stand in the paint (defensively), or you get (a violation for) three seconds. It’s going to open up opportunities for me in the lane, to create opportunities for my teammates or myself, to really get the best shot we can.”