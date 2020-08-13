Rex Chapman Foundation to donate $20,000 to greater New Orleans area through Pelicans & Saints Social Justice Leadership Alliance

August 13, 2020

The newly created New Orleans Pelicans and Saints Social Justice Leadership Alliance announced earlier today a partnership with the Rex Chapman Foundation to make a $20,000 donation to the Greater New Orleans area.

The donation, made possible through the Rex Chapman Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund and in partnership with the Bluegrass Community Foundation, will go towards coronavirus relief efforts throughout the Greater New Orleans community. The funds are intended to provide masks, PPE, hand sanitizer and other support to children in non-traditional school settings, group homes and detention centers, among others.

“I’m so pleased to be able to be in a position to help those in need during these difficult times,” said Rex Chapman. “We set up the Rex Chapman COVID-19 Relief Fund in partnership with the Bluegrass Community Foundation to provide assistance to those most in need during the pandemic. The tremendous support we have received by way of donations has enabled us to provide assistance throughout the country, typically in the form of PPE for children and first responders, as well as food support for hungry families in need. I was elated to discover the good work already being done by the Pelicans and Saints organizations, and Mrs. Gayle Benson, in Louisiana. It’s an honor to support those efforts with this grant.”

Chapman, a 12-year NBA veteran, created the Rex Chapman Foundation after his playing career ended, with a focus on raising funds and awareness for other non-profit groups fighting against the prescription drug epidemic in the United States.

“We are grateful for Rex Chapman and his foundation’s donation to help those in need in our community,” said Pelicans and Saints Owner Gayle Benson. “I’m proud of the work our players have done in New Orleans and other regions, not only in the fight against the pandemic, but also surrounding social justice reform. This donation will be yet another positive step as our Social Justice Leadership Alliance continues to make positive, systemic changes as it pertains to social justice and equality in New Orleans, the State of Louisiana, and the Gulf South.”

The Social Justice Leadership Alliance is an internal New Orleans Pelicans and New Orleans Saints action team, predominantly guided by the direction and advice of Pelicans and Saints players. The Alliance was created to listen and learn, create programming and develop action items to impact positive social justice change. The primary areas in which the Social Justice Leadership Alliance will focus include education and civic engagement, justice system, police and economic reform.





REX CHAPMAN VISITS PELICANS PODCAST



