Red-hot Nikola Mirotic spearheads Pelicans' superb opening week

As the Smoothie King Center crowd showered him with chants of “Ni-ko! Ni-ko! Ni-ko!” New Orleans forward Nikola Mirotic thought back to a game he played in seven years ago, when he heard an audience respond in similar fashion. As a 20-year-old, Mirotic scored 26 points in limited minutes for Madrid vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv, the only other time in his basketball career he’s heard spectators cheer him in unison. Though you might expect a seasoned, grizzled professional to downplay the significance of the cheers, Mirotic – whose wife and 4-year-old son were also in attendance – described it as something he won’t soon forget.

“Huge moment for me,” he said, after depositing a career-best 36 points in a win over Sacramento. “It’s really important that you feel that love from them. I’ve been here less than a year. To live that moment that I lived today, was just amazing.”

Many of the 18,000-plus on hand Friday were using similar adjectives after watching New Orleans pile up a franchise-record 149 points against the Kings, backing up an eye-opening Wednesday win at Houston with more offensive fireworks. Mirotic was at the forefront of the video-game numbers, notching a second straight game of 30-plus points, a surprise to many when you consider his NBA career average is 11.9 points over 275 games. After a February trade last season from Chicago to New Orleans, however, the fifth-year NBA veteran appears to have found a home and extreme comfort in the Crescent City. He initially struggled to locate his shooting touch with the Pelicans in ’17-18, but capped last regular season with five straight games of 20-plus points. In the playoffs, he helped put away Portland with a 30-point Game 3, en route to a first-round sweep.

The NBA’s third-leading scorer through the first four days of the regular season – trailing only Devin Booker and Kemba Walker – Mirotic explained Friday that participating in fall training camp helped him even more in his adjustment to the Pelicans’ offense. The early results have been amazing, with him going 11/17 from three-point range and shooting 61.0 percent from the field. His 11 treys through the opening two games of a regular season is only one shy of the all-time NBA record.

“This year, I had all of preseason to understand where I need to be, where are my best spots,” Mirotic said. “I think this is going to be a great year, but I want to be solid on both sides of the court. I know defensively I can step up, be better and rebound the ball. Those are my goals.”

To that end, Mirotic is also averaging 9.5 rebounds. New Orleans hopes to make improvements on the defensive end after allowing 112 and 129 points through two games, but after adjusting for the breakneck tempo the Pelicans are playing, they are 19th in defensive efficiency (via NBA.com).

“We’re playing very unselfish, reading the game,” Mirotic said of his team’s impressive opening week. “We’ve got a lot of shooters on this team, and big guys who can put the ball on the floor and create for the smalls.”

Next on the schedule for Mirotic and the Pelicans is a Tuesday home game vs. the Clippers, with New Orleans trying to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2010-11. Asked by Fox Sports TV sideline reporter Jennifer Hale what the team’s goal might be points-wise against Los Angeles, Mirotic noted that he’s only focused on scoring more than the opposition.

“The most important thing is to win that game,” he responded. “I’m happy even if we score 10 points or 100, it doesn’t matter.”

While registering astronomical numbers in victories over the Rockets and Kings, Mirotic and the Pelicans haven’t had much trouble getting to 100 – they’ve been there by the end of the third quarter in both games.