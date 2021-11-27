Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
Radio Calls of the Game | Pelicans at Jazz - November 26, 2021
Hear Todd Graffagnini's call of Devonte' Graham's game-winner against the Jazz
Check out some of the best calls from New Orleans Pelicans radio play-by-play voice Todd Graffagnini following the team's 98-97 win over the Utah Jazz, including Devonte' Graham's game-winning three-point shot.
Audio Link
Brandon Ingram on second win in a row | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Friday night's win versus the Utah Jazz.
Jonas Valanciunas on Willy Hernangomez improvement | Pelicans at Jazz
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks after Friday night's win versus the Utah Jazz.
| 04:05
Devonte' Graham on winning shot | Pelicans at Jazz
Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks after Friday night's win versus the Utah Jazz.
| 06:39
Willy Hernangomez on his production, Devonte' Graham | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez speaks following Friday night's win against the Utah Jazz.
| 05:06
Willie Green on winning back to back games | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Friday's win against the Utah Jazz.
| 05:50
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 15 points vs. Utah Jazz
| 01:22
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 21 points vs. Utah Jazz
| 01:54
Devonte' Graham drills game-winner | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights 11-26-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham hits the game-winning three-pointer against the Utah Jazz on the road.
| 00:34
Brandon Ingram saves it for a Willy Hernangomez 2 | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Brandon Ingram saves it for a Willy Hernangomez 2
| 00:16
Nickeil Alexander-Walker spin and in | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker spin and in
| 00:14
Willy Hernangomez with the buzzer-beating 3 | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Willy Hernangomez with the buzzer-beating 3
| 00:18
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drains the 3 off the assist by Tomas Satoransky | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drains the 3 off the assist by Tomas Satoransky
| 00:22
Herb Jones and Josh Hart: defensive menaces | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Herb Jones and Josh Hart: defensive menaces
| 00:16
Josh Hart Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
| 07:12
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
| 04:02
Herb Jones Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
| 03:58
Devonte' Graham Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
| 03:40
Willie Green recaps win vs. Washington | Pelicans-Wizards Postgame
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
| 08:39
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
| 04:51
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans game highlights vs. Washington Wizards (11-24-2021).
| 03:06
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 21 points in 24 minutes vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas game highlights vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
| 01:32
Highlights: Brandon Ingram drops 26 vs. Washington Wizards 10-24-21
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
| 02:04
Highlights: Josh Hart efficient 16 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-21
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
| 02:00
Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Washington Wizards 4th quarter highlights (11/24/2021).
| 01:53
Willy Hernangómez drains the triple | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez joins the fun from downtown vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
| 00:13
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Washington Wizards 3rd quarter highlights (11/24/2021).
| 02:15
Josh Hart buzzer-beating mid-court and-1 | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart beats the buzzer from the logo and gets the four-point play opportunity vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
| 00:46
Josh Hart banks it home | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart with the smooth bank shot late in the shot clock vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
| 00:16
Jonas Valanciunas' paint moves on point | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas showing off his strong paint game vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
| 00:29
Josh Hart starts half with an And-1 | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart with the strong take to start the 2nd half vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
| 00:20
