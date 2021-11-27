New Orleans Pelicans v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 26: Devonte' Graham #4 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots a three point basket to win the game against the Utah Jazz on November 26, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Radio Calls of the Game | Pelicans at Jazz - November 26, 2021

Hear Todd Graffagnini's call of Devonte' Graham's game-winner against the Jazz
Posted: Nov 27, 2021

Check out some of the best calls from New Orleans Pelicans radio play-by-play voice Todd Graffagnini following the team's 98-97 win over the Utah Jazz, including Devonte' Graham's game-winning three-point shot.



Audio Link

Brandon Ingram on second win in a row | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Friday night's win versus the Utah Jazz.

All Videos

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Friday night's win versus the Utah Jazz.
Nov 27, 2021  |  04:14
Jonas Valanciunas on Willy Hernangomez improvement | Pelicans at Jazz
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks after Friday night's win versus the Utah Jazz.
Nov 27, 2021  |  04:05
Devonte' Graham on winning shot | Pelicans at Jazz
Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks after Friday night's win versus the Utah Jazz.
Nov 27, 2021  |  06:39
Willy Hernangomez on his production, Devonte' Graham | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez speaks following Friday night's win against the Utah Jazz.
Nov 27, 2021  |  05:06
Willie Green on winning back to back games | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Friday's win against the Utah Jazz.
Nov 27, 2021  |  05:50
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 15 points vs. Utah Jazz
Nov 26, 2021  |  01:22
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 21 points vs. Utah Jazz
Nov 26, 2021  |  01:54
Devonte' Graham drills game-winner | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights 11-26-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham hits the game-winning three-pointer against the Utah Jazz on the road.
Nov 26, 2021  |  00:34
Brandon Ingram saves it for a Willy Hernangomez 2 | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Nov 26, 2021  |  00:16
Nickeil Alexander-Walker spin and in | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Nov 26, 2021  |  00:14
Willy Hernangomez with the buzzer-beating 3 | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Nov 26, 2021  |  00:18
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drains the 3 off the assist by Tomas Satoransky | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Nov 26, 2021  |  00:22
Herb Jones and Josh Hart: defensive menaces | Pelicans at Jazz 11-26-21
Nov 26, 2021  |  00:16
Josh Hart Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  07:12
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  04:02
Herb Jones Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  03:58
Devonte' Graham Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  03:40
Willie Green recaps win vs. Washington | Pelicans-Wizards Postgame
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  08:39
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans' win vs. the Washington Wizards.
Nov 24, 2021  |  04:51
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans game highlights vs. Washington Wizards (11-24-2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  03:06
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 21 points in 24 minutes vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas game highlights vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  01:32
Highlights: Brandon Ingram drops 26 vs. Washington Wizards 10-24-21
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  02:04
Highlights: Josh Hart efficient 16 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-21
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  02:00
Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Washington Wizards 4th quarter highlights (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  01:53
Willy Hernangómez drains the triple | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez joins the fun from downtown vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:13
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Washington Wizards 11-24-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Washington Wizards 3rd quarter highlights (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  02:15
Josh Hart buzzer-beating mid-court and-1 | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart beats the buzzer from the logo and gets the four-point play opportunity vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:46
Josh Hart banks it home | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart with the smooth bank shot late in the shot clock vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:16
Jonas Valanciunas' paint moves on point | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas showing off his strong paint game vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:29
Josh Hart starts half with an And-1 | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart with the strong take to start the 2nd half vs. the Washington Wizards (11/24/2021).
Nov 24, 2021  |  00:20

