Rachel DeMita on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 31, 2022
Rachel DeMita (Host, Caesars Sportsbook) joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss her weekend in New Orleans with Caesars Sportsbook.
Garrett Temple & son joint interview | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame 1-29-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022). Temple's baby boy joined the interview.
| 04:15
Willie Green recaps loss to Boston | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame 1-29-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022).
| 05:45
Jose Alvarado on career night in tough loss | Pelicans-Celtics Postgame 1-29-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022).
| 05:20
Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado highlights vs. Boston Celtics 1-29-22
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado against the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022).
| 01:59
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Boston Celtics 1-29-22
Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans game highlights (1/29/2022).
| 03:01
Pelicans guard Josh Hart highlights vs. Boston Celtics 1-29-22
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart against the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022). Hart had 10 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 steals.
| 00:01
Top Assists from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics 1-29-22
| 00:00
Fortunate pass leads to Josh Hart and-1 | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart with the pumpfake and drive for the and-1 vs. the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022).
| 00:22
Jaxson Hayes makes the Celtics pay off the quick inbounds | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Ha yes dunks home the smart inbounds pass from Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022).
| 00:24
Devonte' Graham and Jose Alvarado back-to-back triples | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guards Devonte' Graham and Jose Alvarado connect from three on back-to-back trips vs. the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022).
| 00:33
Herb Jones slams it home off the Josh Hart steal | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart gets the steal and feeds Herbert Jones for the dunk vs. the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022).
| 00:20
Willy Hernangomez drains the floater | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez drains the floater off the dribble vs. the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022).
| 00:19
Jose Alvarado on fire to start the 2nd quarter | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado started the second quarter hot on both ends vs. the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022).
| 00:51
New Orleans Pelicans with a 12-0 Run vs. Boston Celtics 1-29-22
| 00:00
Willy Hernangomez putback points | Pelicans-Celtics Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez with the nice putback bucket vs. the Boston Celtics (1/29/2022).
| 00:09
Mic'd Up w/ Josh Hart | Pelicans vs. Nuggets 1/28/22
Hear the on-court conversations and game chatter from New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart during the team's matchup against the Denver Nuggets on January 28, 2022.
| 01:18
Willy Hernangomez on Herb Jones | Pelicans vs Nuggets 1-28-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernengomez speaks following the loss to the Denver Nuggets on 1-28-22
| 06:15
Herb Jones on locking up Jokic | Pelicans vs Nuggets 1-28-22
Pelicans forward Herb Jones speaks following the loss to the Nuggets on 1-28-22
| 04:25
Willie Green on loss against Nuggets | Pelicans Postgame 1-28-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following the loss to the Denver Nuggets on 1-28-22
| 04:51
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Herbert Jones scores 19 points vs. Denver Nuggets
| 01:57
Jaxson with the sweet move | Pelicans vs Nuggets 1-28-22
| 00:16
Josh Hart Mic'd Up - Part 2 | Pelicans vs Nuggets 1-28-22
| 00:22
Jaxson throws it down! | Pelicans vs Nuggets 1-28-22
| 00:18
Josh Hart Mic'd up | Pelicans vs. Nuggets 1-28-22
| 00:23
Nickeil Alexander-Walker takes it in for the tough layup | Pelicans vs Nuggets 1-28-22
| 00:18
3-pointer by Devonte' Graham, assist by Garrett Temple
| 00:12
Brandon Ingram on bond with Jose Alvarado, ankle injury | Pelicans Shootaround Interview 1-28-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks with the media on Friday Jan. 28, 2022 following shootaround ahead of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
| 03:34
Pelicans 2021-22 Highlights on Red Bull Wings Cam: Part 1
Check out some of the best highlights at the rim from the NBA 2021-22 season with the Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam.
| 00:34
Jose Alvarado on Joel Embiid paying his fine on double-tech | Pelicans Practice Interview 1/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado speaks with the media following the team's practice on January 27, 2022.
| 02:51
Willie Green on Jose Alvarado's mentality, roster health | Pelicans Practice Interview 1/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media following the team's practice on January 27, 2022.
| 03:16
