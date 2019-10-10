Preseason postgame wrap: Pelicans 127, Bulls 125

CHICAGO – Trailing by 20-plus points in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game, New Orleans appeared headed for a split of its two-game road trip to the Eastern Conference, but a group of reserves powered the Pelicans to an enormous late comeback. Nickeil Alexander-Walker sank a pair of free throws with 57 seconds remaining, points that stood up as the final score in a rally from a 23-point final-period deficit.

“(It was) exactly what we go by, our identity – Won’t Bow Down,” Alexander-Walker said on postgame radio of the surge, referencing the Pelicans’ 2019-20 popular slogan. “That’s living proof of it right there. Down (23), we found a way to pull it out.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Leading by two with 6 seconds left, New Orleans needed a defensive stop and poked the ball away from Chicago. By the time the Bulls retrieved the ball near the halfcourt stripe, it was too late for Ryan Arcidiacono to fire a desperate heave from deep.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Zion Williamson greatly lifted New Orleans’ team shooting percentage by making 12 of his 13 attempts from the field, with all of the baskets coming on dunks and layups. Frequently catching the ball on the move and headed in the direction of the hoop, the Duke product used his overwhelming athleticism to drive all the way to the front of the rim and also earned eight free throws. Williamson totaled 29 points in 27 minutes.

“We’ve got to get him moving,” Alvin Gentry said of the approach to how the Pelicans want Williamson to get the ball. “We want him in space. The way you can do that is get him on the move. I thought he did a good job of catching it on the move and being able to finish.”

BY THE NUMBERS

4/14: New Orleans three-point shooting in the first half.

10/19: New Orleans three-point shooting in the second half. Alexander-Walker and Josh Hart both shot 3/4 in the fourth quarter, while Frank Jackson went 2/2.

41-18: Pelicans scoring margin over the Bulls in the fourth period. Alexander-Walker, Jackson and Kenrich Williams each had one steal vs. Chicago, which was just 5/22 from the field.