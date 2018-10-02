Preseason postgame wrap: Hawks 116, Pelicans 102

Hawks (1-0), Pelicans (0-2)

ATLANTA – Far more important than winning games in preseason, staying healthy is a No. 1 objective for every NBA team. Unfortunately for New Orleans, for the second time in a 24-hour span Monday, the Pelicans watched a frontcourt player leave the floor due to injury. They’ll hope that neither ailment is of any long-term concern.

After his 11-point, seven-rebound first half on the Georgia Tech campus, Julius Randle fell hard to the court after being fouled by Atlanta’s John Collins. Randle’s crash in the middle of the paint was exacerbated by him being off-balance, as he rose to try to shoot a layup. It appeared that Randle landed on his back or tailbone, forcing him to leave the game. A night earlier in Chicago, Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor sprained his right ankle and had to exit with only 18 seconds remaining in the game.

Additionally, rookie New Orleans guard Frank Jackson sat out Monday’s second half for precautionary reasons, held out of action due to a mild ankle sprain.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Atlanta dominated the third quarter, turning a 57-51 deficit into an 88-71 lead. The 37-14 Hawks advantage came mostly against Pelicans reserves, with Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday only playing in the first half.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Elfrid Payton had an up-and-down preseason opener Sunday in Chicago, making a few bad passes that led to turnovers. In his second game Monday, Payton’s best statistic was seven assists and no turnovers, as he showed his passing ability, finding Davis and others for close-range hoops or wide-open three-pointers. Payton added seven points and two blocks. On one of those swats, he impressively used his 6-foot-4 frame and length to block a jumper by Atlanta lottery pick Trae Young in a halfcourt situation.

POSITIONAL FOCUS: SHOOTING GUARD

Playing next to Rajon Rondo last season, it quickly became evident that Holiday’s best position was shooting guard, not point guard, as he had mostly played previously in his NBA career. Holiday was more easily able to attack the basket and catch the ball in spots where he could use his finishing skills – he’s one of the most ambidextrous players in the league – to score, instead of relying on jumpers. The biggest weak spot of Holiday’s game in ’17-18 was his three-point shooting, as he struggled to nearly his worst season in the NBA there percentage-wise. Holiday is off to a good start from the perimeter in preseason, making five of eight attempts. Meanwhile, Ian Clark returned in free agency to provide spot-up shooting on the second unit; rookie Jackson also could provide minutes in that role, but is a more versatile scorer, based on what he’s shown in preseason.