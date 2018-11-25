Postgame wrap: Wizards 124, Pelicans 114

WASHINGTON – After neither side could gain control through three-plus quarters Saturday, Washington finally put New Orleans away in the final minutes of an interconference matchup, handing the Pelicans a third straight loss on an East Coast road trip. The Wizards shot 57 percent from the field and scored 30-plus points in three of four quarters.

“Overall, we’ve got to play better than we’re playing,” Alvin Gentry summarized of one reason leading to recent New Orleans defeats. “Our defense is atrocious right now – especially on the road. You’re not going to be able to win games on the road until you can at least control the ball somewhat and take away all the driving lanes and take away the open threes. We just got a lot of work that we’ve got to do defensively. We’ve got to become a lot more committed to our defense.”

Washington was 10/29 from three-point range and was a sparkling 41/61 on twos.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Otto Porter dropped in a layup on a feed from John Wall with less than a minute remaining, giving Washington a nine-point lead. Porter enjoyed his best offensive game of the regular season, piling up 27 points, his first 20-point night in ’18-19.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Julius Randle brought his usual physicality to the offensive end, spearheading the New Orleans offense, particularly in the first half. Randle netted 29 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, shooting 10/16 from the field and 8/10 from the foul line, a constant matchup problem for Washington’s interior defense. E’Twaun Moore was a perfect 7/7 from the field in the first half, while Nikola Mirotic helped a fourth-quarter mini-run with three three-pointers. Moore and Mirotic totaled 19 and 24 points, respectively.

FOCUS ON: PLAYING WITHOUT ANTHONY DAVIS

When you don’t have one of the NBA’s premier scorers, you’d expect that offensive production would suffer, but the defensive end has been a much bigger issue in New Orleans now going 0-4 without its five-time All-Star this season. With Davis sitting out Saturday’s game due to a right thigh bruise, the Pelicans blocked a total of three shots, close to Davis’ individual average.

“Obviously, he’ll work out tomorrow and have some rehab tomorrow but we don’t know that,” Gentry said of Davis’ prognosis to return to the court. “Even if we’re missing AD, we have to play the right way and the right way is to be able to control the ball some (defensively). We haven’t done any of those things. So with or without AD, if we’re not doing those things collectively as a team, it’s going to be hard for us to win.”

Even with both Davis and Jrue Holiday in uniform for 16 of 20 games – both First-Team All-Defense selections a season ago – the Pelicans entered Saturday ranked No. 26 in the NBA in efficiency at that end of the floor.

BY THE NUMBERS

17/48: New Orleans shooting in the second half, a drastic change from 26/42 in the first half.

33: Combined points for Washington reserves Austin Rivers and Markieff Morris, two key catalysts for the Wizards on Saturday.

8: Biggest lead for either team through three quarters.