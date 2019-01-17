Postgame wrap: Warriors 147, Pelicans 140
Warriors (31-14), Pelicans (21-24)
OAKLAND – The NBA’s two best offensive teams in January played the kind of game you probably should’ve expected, given the firepower available to both squads. Ultimately, Golden State outlasted New Orleans, as the Pelicans scored the most points in a loss in franchise history, while allowing the most points ever in any game.
Winners of four of its previous five games, New Orleans was seeking a signature win during a recent quality stretch and played very well for much of Wednesday’s matchup. The Pelicans led by as many as 17 points, before the Warriors stormed back to finally wrest control away in the final two minutes.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Golden State kept making big shots, including a corner three-pointer by Draymond Green to go up eight on the scoreboard late. Andre Iguodala tacked on an alley oop slam for a 141-133 edge with less than a minute remaining. With 13 seconds to go, Stephen Curry sank two free throws, topping the previous opponent record of 146 points vs. New Orleans.
Jrue Holiday with the And-1
Pelicans Jrue Holiday draws the contact and finishes on the fast break in the fourth quarter.
Game 45: Pelicans at Warriors 1/16/19
Randle feeds Holiday for dunk
Pelicans Julius Randle bounces it through the defense to Jrue Holiday for the slam.
Anthony Davis goes hard to the hole
Pelicans Darius Miller finds Anthony Davis who drives the baseline for the big dunk and one.
Jrue Holiday hits from deep
Pelicans Jrue Holiday connects from beyond the arc against the Warriors.
Julius Randle goes coast to coast
Pelicans Julius Randle grabs the rebound, dribbles down the floor and drives to the rim.
E'Twaun Moore beats the buzzer with a triple
Pelicans E'Twaun Moore beats the shot clock with a wide open triple.
Jrue Holiday registers 4,000th career assist
Pelicans Jrue Holiday feeds Nikola Mirotic for a corner three, registering his 4,000th career assist.
New Orleans Pelicans with a 12-0 Run vs. Golden State Warriors
Pelicans make a second quarter push to extend the lead against the Warriors in the first half.
New Orleans Pelicans with 6 3-pointers in the 1st Quarter vs. Golden State Warriors
Pelicans hitting early from beyond the arc with six triples in the first quarter.
Nikola Mirotic spins and scores
Pelicans Nikola Mirotic puts on the moves in the post and finishes with the floater.
Anthony Davis Steal and Slam
Pelicans Anthony Davis steals it away and finishes with the second chance slam dunk.
Davis finds Holiday on the give and go
Pelicans Anthony Davis finds a driving Jrue Holiday down the lane for the easy bucket.
