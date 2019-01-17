Postgame wrap: Warriors 147, Pelicans 140

OAKLAND – The NBA’s two best offensive teams in January played the kind of game you probably should’ve expected, given the firepower available to both squads. Ultimately, Golden State outlasted New Orleans, as the Pelicans scored the most points in a loss in franchise history, while allowing the most points ever in any game.

Winners of four of its previous five games, New Orleans was seeking a signature win during a recent quality stretch and played very well for much of Wednesday’s matchup. The Pelicans led by as many as 17 points, before the Warriors stormed back to finally wrest control away in the final two minutes.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Golden State kept making big shots, including a corner three-pointer by Draymond Green to go up eight on the scoreboard late. Andre Iguodala tacked on an alley oop slam for a 141-133 edge with less than a minute remaining. With 13 seconds to go, Stephen Curry sank two free throws, topping the previous opponent record of 146 points vs. New Orleans.