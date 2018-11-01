Postgame wrap: Warriors 131, Pelicans 121

Warriors (8-1), Pelicans (4-3)

OAKLAND – In a matchup between the NBA’s two highest-scoring teams, Anthony Davis predicted Wednesday morning that the winner of New Orleans vs. Golden State would be the team that showed any stretches of lockdown defense. While the Pelicans put up close to their usual numbers on the scoreboard, they couldn’t slow down the Warriors enough to pull off an upset win at Oracle Arena. Golden State had 70 points at halftime and 107 through three quarters, keeping New Orleans at a comfortable distance for much of the Western Conference meeting.

The Pelicans headed to Portland immediately after Wednesday’s game, set to face the Trail Blazers on national TV, in a Thursday rematch from the first round of the 2018 playoffs, a New Orleans sweep.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Down by 11 points with three-plus minutes left, New Orleans missed a pair of free throws, then couldn’t clear a defensive rebound on the other end, giving Golden State possession coming out of a timeout. The Warriors led 107-92 through three periods – an edge that shrunk into single digits during the final stanza, but just barely – and closed out a sixth straight victory.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

For much of the first three quarters, Nikola Mirotic kept shooting New Orleans back into the hunt, either pulling up from deep to drain a trey, or using his height advantage to post up, wheel around a defender and score in the paint vs. the Warriors. The forward/center finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, shooting an efficient 10/15 from the field.

POSITIONAL FOCUS: SMALL FORWARD

After starting at shooting guard in Denver, E’Twaun Moore returned to his usual position in the starting five, playing well Wednesday, particularly in the first three quarters. Moore is arguably the team’s most underrated player, off to another excellent start efficiency-wise, at over 50 percent from the field, despite the fact that many of his attempts are from the perimeter. Moore went 9/16 on Wednesday, tallying 21 points (17 in first three periods). He is 12/27 on three-pointers through seven games of the regular season.

Normally a seventh or eighth man with Julius Randle now often the first Pelican off the bench, Darius Miller remains sidelined with a quad injury, but the hope is he could make his return to action soon, because the Pelicans miss his threat from three-point range and the floor spacing it brings. Prior to his injury, Miller was 4/11 on treys, taking only three two-point shots in his four games. The first-unit small forward during Monday's narrow defeat at Denver, Solomon Hill is off to a slow start shooting-wise, at 3/13 from deep. Trade pickup Wesley Johnson is still getting his feet wet with New Orleans, logging 25 minutes over two games.

BY THE NUMBERS

16/32: Golden State three-point shooting, an excellent example of its elite accuracy from deep. Stephen Curry was 7/11, while four other players made at least two treys. Andre Iguodala shot 2/3 after going 0/6 on the season prior to Wednesday. New Orleans was 12/35 from long distance, paced by Moore's 3/4 outing.

32-9: Golden State advantage in fast-break points. New Orleans shot just 4/12 in those transition situations.

10: Warriors offensive rebounds in the first half. Golden State won the opening-half board battle by a total count of 27-19. Kevon Looney pulled down four O-boards, all in the first half.