Postgame wrap: Trail Blazers 132, Pelicans 119

Trail Blazers (6-2), Pelicans (4-4)

PORTLAND – Six-plus months after New Orleans relied on superhuman performances by Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday to sweep Portland out of the 2018 Western Conference playoffs, the Pelicans didn’t have Davis (elbow sprain) on Thursday, while Holiday contributed 17 points on 5/14 shooting, in the first rematch with the Trail Blazers. As it turned out, in a TNT national game, Davis’ presence wasn’t required for New Orleans to hang with Portland for three-plus quarters, but Portland eventually took control in the final period. The Trail Blazers were up just 102-99 entering the fourth stanza, before going on a big run to quickly lead by double digits.

Davis was almost literally a game-time decision for New Orleans, not scratched from the lineup until a few minutes before tip-off. As a result, the Pelicans altered their expected starting group for the second time in three days, shifting Jahlil Okafor to center.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Former New Orleans forward Al-Farouq Aminu took advantage of an open path to the basket on the right side, taking it to the rim for an and-one layup. Aminu’s old-school three-point play put Portland in front 123-108 with four-plus minutes remaining. A couple minutes later, New Orleans subbed in deep reserve Kenrich Williams for the first time, with Portland still leading by 15.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Julius Randle nearly reached his previous season high (25 points) in the first half, rolling to 23 points in only 12 minutes, with his stint curtailed slightly when he picked up three fouls prior to intermission. He kept getting into the lane in the second half, though his production slowed a bit. Randle totaled 29 points, just seven shy of the career high he set as a member of the Lakers. In a total of 26 minutes, the 6-foot-9, frequent matchup problem went 11/12 from the foul line, grabbed six rebounds and dished three assists.

Alvin Gentry on Randle's performance: "I thought he played well. That's what we've grown accustomed to seeing, because I think he's very capable of that. He took the ball and was very aggressive with it."

POSITIONAL FOCUS: POINT GUARD

For a second straight game, Tim Frazier took over for Elfrid Payton (ankle) at starting point guard, allowing New Orleans to most closely keep the rest of its rotation intact (as recently as Oct. 26 vs. Brooklyn, Frazier was a DNP, but he logged 13 minutes the next night vs. Utah, with Payton exiting the Jazz game early). Frazier posted eight points and five assists against the Trail Blazers in 30 minutes. Off the bench, Frank Jackson had a quiet night (1/5 shooting, two points), but has shown promise in some of his previous appearances. Aside from Randle, Ian Clark (10 points, 2/5 on treys) was the team’s most productive reserve at Moda Center.

BY THE NUMBERS

18/35: Portland three-point shooting. Damian Lillard led the Blazers at 4/7, while little-known starting small forward Jake Layman went 3/3. Seth Curry was 3/4 off the bench. Meanwhile, the Pelicans shot only 8/29 (28 percent).

14-8: Pelicans advantage in offensive rebounding. New Orleans had a few multiple-attempt possessions, pushing Portland’s bigs under the hoop to seize the ball. Nikola Mirotic collected six offensive boards, while Okafor had four.

11/34: Combined shooting by Holiday and Mirotic (6/20), the latter having to take a large number of deep or difficult attempts.