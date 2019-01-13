Postgame wrap: Timberwolves 110, Pelicans 106

MINNEAPOLIS – New Orleans rallied from a first-half double-digit deficit and had a chance to pull out a road victory late to open a critical five-game trip, but Minnesota made more big plays in crunch time. The Pelicans had several very good stretches and played the Timberwolves evenly for much of Saturday’s matchup, but once again didn’t quite have enough to pull off a win away from New Orleans, dropping to 5-17 on the road.

The Pelicans, whose three-game winning streak came to an end, will travel to Los Angeles late Saturday, facing the Clippers on Monday. New Orleans slipped to one game behind Minnesota in the extremely competitive Western Conference standings.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans couldn’t convert on two straight close-range two-point shots in an attempt to cut Minnesota’s lead in half, sealing the home team’s victory. The Wolves eventually got the ball and called time with 2.7 seconds remaining, ahead by two possessions at 110-106.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jrue Holiday was so active on the defensive end that he twice blocked a Minnesota three-point shot, a rarity in the NBA for any player to pull off, let alone a guard like Holiday. In a team-high 40 minutes, he finished with 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists, shooting 12/22 from the field.

FOCUS ON: ANOTHER NARROW DEFEAT

The most frustrating aspect of New Orleans’ road woes is that the Pelicans are rarely blown out, often losing when the outcome isn’t settled until the final few minutes. That was the case again Saturday. New Orleans is 7-16 overall in clutch games (as measured by NBA.com), which is the second-worst record in the league, ahead of only Cleveland at 4-10. In road games only, the Pelicans are 1-12 in clutch games, the poorest mark in the NBA (Dallas, which has also struggled mightily on the road, is 2-10 in clutch away games).

On Saturday, New Orleans led 103-101 with 3:59 remaining, but only scored three points the rest of the way, on a Holiday three-point play at 2:23. The Pelicans shot 0/5 in the final two minutes, including three deep misses from beyond the three-point arc. On one of those, Towns came up with a timely block at 1:37.

BY THE NUMBERS

36-17: Minnesota bench scoring advantage. Dario Saric and Tyus Jones each tallied 14 points.

5/25: New Orleans three-point shooting. It was the Pelicans’ second-worst game of the season percentage-wise.

7, 4: Plus-minus for Elfrid Payton and Nikola Mirotic, respectively, two of the Pelicans who’ve most recently returned to the lineup from injury.