Postgame wrap: Timberwolves 107, Pelicans 100

MINNEAPOLIS – New Orleans received another big offensive performance from E’Twaun Moore on Wednesday, but it was an otherwise frustrating evening for just about every other Pelicans key scorer. Meanwhile, in its second game without Jimmy Butler and first with trade pickups Robert Covington and Dario Saric in uniform, Minnesota took full advantage. The hosts built an early 21-point lead and held off New Orleans in the fourth quarter of a Western Conference matchup.

“We dug ourselves a hole, and you expend so much energy getting out,” New Orleans fourth-year head coach Alvin Gentry said. “We battled back and the defense really picked up (in the second half) and we closed the gap, but then we had some really poor possessions. Those are the things that cost you. The bottom line is (Minnesota) just outplayed us.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Well, it wasn’t over, but when Andrew Wiggins drove to the basket and threw down a dunk for a three-point play with 1:50 remaining, New Orleans was in big trouble. Wiggins’ conventional three-pointer put Minnesota up 105-98 and produced a raucous reaction from the Target Center crowd. The Timberwolves later came up with an immense offensive rebound while leading 105-100 and only 26 seconds left, leading to two Jeff Teague free throws.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Moore has compiled a total of four games of 30-plus points in his eight-year NBA career. Two of those have come in the past 72 hours. Moore continued an incredible week of offensive production by pouring in 31 points – after racking up 30 in Toronto on Monday – shooting 13/23 from the field and sinking half of his eight three-point attempts. Over the two games vs. the Raptors and T-Wolves, Moore shot 26/41 overall, or 63 percent.

Through 14 games, Moore is shooting an outstanding 56 percent from the field and is one miss shy of 50 percent from three-point range (25 of 51).

POSITIONAL FOCUS: CENTER

In his return to game action after sitting out Saturday vs. Phoenix and Monday at Toronto, Nikola Mirotic looked good physically in his 34 minutes and was one of the rare Pelicans who had a decent night offensively, other than Moore. Mirotic shot 7/14 from the field (one negative was his 2/8 night from the three-point line) and finished with 16 points, along with 10 rebounds. With under a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, the Pelicans and Mirotic received a scare when he twisted the same right ankle that had kept him out of the previous two games. Mirotic said in the postgame locker room that he expects to undergo an MRI on Thursday. “I thought I stepped on Karl-Anthony Towns’ foot, but I didn’t, I twisted it by myself,” Mirotic said. “It hurts a little bit now, but I’m just trying to stay positive. Hopefully it’s no big deal.”

Elsewhere at the center spot, Davis and Julius Randle played some minutes there, with Randle experiencing a tough night, battling fouls and turnovers. Cheick Diallo played seven minutes, but as is also the case for Jahlil Okafor, there often aren’t many opportunities for other bigs when Davis, Mirotic and Randle are all in uniform.

BY THE NUMBERS

22-5: Minnesota advantage in bench scoring, led by rookie Josh Okogie’s 11 points.

40: Second-half points by the Timberwolves. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, they couldn’t capitalize on their much better defensive performance after intermission, digging too big of a hole in the first 24 minutes. Based on plus-minus at least, the reserves swung this game in Minnesota’s favor much more than the starters did.

20-11: Timberwolves edge in fast-break points. Gentry was critical of his team’s transition defense, which was not helped by the 18 turnovers committed by the Pelicans.